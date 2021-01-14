6 Things to Know: Trump 1st U.S. President to be Impeached Twice; New Vaccine Site to Open at Zoo Miami

It’s Thursday, Jan. 14, and NBC 6 has your top stories of the day.

Today's forecast calls for cloudy conditions and below-average highs topping off at about 70 degrees.

Here are your six things to know.

No. 1 - Trump First U.S. President to be Impeached Twice

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection following a deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 8.

The vote was 232-197, with 10 Republicans voting with Democrats.

No. 2 - New Vaccine Site to Open at Zoo Miami

While COVID-19 vaccine supply remains low in South Florida, new vaccination sites are sprouting across the region.

The latest vaccination site announced in Miami-Dade County is located at Zoo Miami. The site is expected to open Friday, Jan. 15.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the Zoo Miami site will exclusively perform vaccinations, with no coronavirus testing.

No. 3 - Heightened Security in Washington D.C. Ahead of Inauguration

A week before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Washington D.C. is gearing up for potential violence, with National Guard troops stationed at the U.S. Capitol and a lockdown being employed across the region.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is heightening security after the FBI’s warning that armed protests by violent Trump supporters were being planned in all 50 state capitals, as well as in Washington for the days leading up to the inauguration.

Between the pandemic and the security threat, Bowser is flat-out asking people not to come to the District of Columbia for the inauguration.

No. 4 - Walmart in Doral Temporarily Closed

Walmart will be closing one of its largest stores in South Florida to clean and sanitize against the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it would be closing their supercenter located at 8651 Northwest 13th Avenue starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thursday so that a cleaning crew can enter and clean the location as well as restock shelves.

No. 5 - Miami Beach Scraps Plans for Special Spring Break Events This Year

Miami Beach commissioners have decided against teaming with a production company to stage sporting events, concerts and outdoor movies for this year's spring break amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioners on Wednesday voted against an item that would have seen the city host curated gatherings such as Thursday Flicks, Friday Concerts and Saturday Grooves.

“We are still open, we just don’t want large gatherings,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

No. 6 - Rubio Argues Trump Could Emerge a ‘Martyr,’ Stronger From Impeachment

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida's senior senator, is warning that impeachment -- which he opposed -- could turn Donald Trump into a "martyr."

"It’s like pouring gasoline on fire. And, by the way, I think a lot of the people who are out there for the first time, after seeing what happened last week, sort of reckoning with the last four years, now all of a sudden they’re circling the wagons and it threatens to make him a martyr."

On Wednesday, Rubio told NBC 6 that the president, who a bipartisan majority of the House found incited a mob to insurrection leading to five deaths on the Capitol grounds, should not have been impeached.

Click here for the full story.