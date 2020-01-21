6 Things to Know – Trump Impeachment Trial to Start, Cashing in on Super Bowl LIV

It’s Tuesday, January 21st – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, South Florida's latest cold front has certainly arrived with cool temps and gusty winds that starts two days of chilly weather in the area. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - Dozens of arrests were made as ATV and dirt bike riders hit the streets of South Florida Monday for the annual MLK weekend rideout.

Footage showed a large group of riders running red lights and weaving in and out of traffic in Miami-Dade. Police said they had made more than two dozen arrests and impounded 34 vehicles since Saturday. Another 41 traffic citations had been issued and at least two guns had been recovered, police said.

No. 3 - The driver involved in a wrong-way crash on the Don Shula Expressway has been identified as police continue to investigate what led to the wreck.

Stephen Katz, 69, was behind the wheel of the Volkswagen sedan that crashed head-on into a Miami-Dade police car Friday. The impact sent the vehicle spiraling into a second car. Katz was killed at the scene, while three people including an officer were hospitalized.

No. 4 - President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to unfold at the Capitol, a contentious proceeding to render judgment on his Ukraine actions as Americans form their own verdict at the start of an election year.

As the Senate reconvenes with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding over the rare impeachment court, senators sworn to "impartial justice," the legacy of Trump's presidency and the system of checks and balances are at stake before a politically divided nation. A first test will come midday when the session gavels open to vote on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed rules for debate.

No. 5 - Another town hall will be held exploring the new bell schedule for students in Miami-Dade.

The proposed schedule has students starting the school day at 8 a.m. with high school students at 9 a.m. and ending around 3 or 4 p.m. Tonight's town hall starts at 6:30 p-m at Coral Reef Senior High.

No. 6 - South Florida will welcome thousands of visitors for Super Bowl LIV and some homeowners are looking to cash in on those visitors.

But, if you want to cash in by using your home as a legal short term rental, there are steps you will need to take. Click here to see what you need to do in this report from NBC 6 Responds.