6 Things to Know – Trump to Sign Order on Police Reform, ‘Error Message’ Hampers Unemployment Applicants

It’s Tuesday, June 16th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - The mayors of Miami and Miami Beach voiced concerns over the continued increase in local coronavirus cases, but said there are no plans for any rollbacks on reopenings.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the increase in COVID-19 cases over the past couple weeks. Suarez said that while there are "major concerns" and Miami won't be entering phase 3 of reopening, there are no plans to rollback any of the current reopenings and no plans to reimplement any stay-at-home order.

No. 2 - As many bars and nightclubs across South Florida remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a longtime landmark on Fort Lauderdale Beach is leading a rally Tuesday afternoon with one request: they want to get back to work.

The “Right to Work” rally will take place at 4:30 p.m. outside the Elbo Room located on A1A. Across Florida, bars were part of the Phase 2 reopenings that occurred earlier this month in all counties except Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach while locations such as some bowling alleys opened in Broward County on Monday.

No. 3 - President Donald Trump announced he will sign an executive order Tuesday on police reform amid increased pressure after the death of George Floyd.

The package would create a database to track police officers with multiple instances of misconduct and include language encouraging police departments to involve mental health professionals when dealing with issues of homelessness, mental illness and addiction, a senior administration official told reporters. The order would also use federal grants to incentivize departments to meet certain certification standards on use of force, the official said.

No. 4 - T-Mobile, one of the three largest mobile carriers in the U.S., said it's working to fix a widespread network issue.

The company's president of technology, Neville Ray, tweeted Monday afternoon at around 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time that T-Mobile engineers hope to fix the “voice and data issue” soon. At 6 p.m., Ray tweeted that data services were back up, but that calls and texts were still having problems. The scope of the outage wasn't clear, but Ray said it has affected customers around the country. T-Mobile representatives did not reply to further questions.

No. 5 - It’s an issue we told you about weeks ago, but unemployed people trying to apply for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance say they still can’t get it fixed.

James Lofton was denied for state reemployment assistance, but when he found out he could be eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, he decided to apply. He says he has been booted off the online application more than 70 times. He says each time he tried to submit personal information he received an error message. To hear what happened next, click here for this report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, much of South Florida will get a reprieve from the rain Tuesday before chances for wet weather pick up later in the week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.