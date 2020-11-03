6 Things to Know – Voters Head to Polls on Election Day, Officials Promise Safety at Voting Sites

It’s Tuesday, November 3rd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Tuesday brings Election Day across the country as voters who did not send in their ballot by mail or vote early get a chance to cast their ballots - something a record number of voters did already in one South Florida county.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots at locations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. Miami-Dade’s supervisor of elections said over one million people voted early in the 2020 election - surpassing the total number of voters in 2016. In Broward, nearly 64 percent of registered voters have casted their ballot. The Florida Division of Elections website reports more registered Democrats have voted than Republicans in South Florida so far. However, the GOP anticipates a higher turnout on Election Day.

No. 2 - President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will make their final stops before awaiting the results of Election Day, the end of a long and sometimes hostile campaign for who will occupy the White House for the next four years.

Biden entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower, but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes. Control of the Senate was at stake, too: Democrats needed to net three seats if Biden captured the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade. The House was expected to remain under Democratic control.

No. 3 - Former President Barack Obama made a stop in Miami on Monday to get voters to the polls on Election Day for his former running mate, Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Speaking at Florida International University's South campus, the former President spoke about how vital Florida was in the upcoming election, making a closing argument directed the Hispanic community. Nearly 70% of residents in Miami-Dade County are Hispanic. Obama won the Florida's Hispanic vote in 2012. Biden's campaign says there were 246 cars and 466 people at Monday's rally, with people in the crowd holding flags from a number of Latin countries, including Venezuela and Cuba.

No. 4 - Tension surrounding this election is palpable. Police realize that, so they’re trying their best to lower the anxiety level among voters.

The chief of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department showed NBC 6 their real-time crime center, a room full of screens on which officers can see what dozens of surveillance cameras around the city are seeing, in an effort to sow confidence with the public. The Department of Justice is sending monitors to Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said early voting has been a smashing success, with no instances of voter intimidation to speak of in South Florida. For more on how officials plan on keeping you safe, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Ari Odzer.

No. 5 - NBC 6 will amplify its on-air election night coverage with digital newscasts that will deliver analysis, information and results about local races in the battleground region of South Florida.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, Election Day brings no wet weather, but plenty of breeze to South Florida for the first of several days of beautiful weather. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.