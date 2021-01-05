6 Things to Know: What to Know If You're Missing Stimulus Payment, Hospital Offering New Vaccine Appointments

It’s Tuesday, January 5th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Divers are working to recover a man from the water after two boats collided Monday night off Key Biscayne, sending four people to the hospital.

The crash happened at around 7:22 p.m. by Bear Cut Bridge, according to City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. Two boats -- one with seven aboard and the other with one person -- collided. The missing man was on board with the party of seven and is believed to have gone overboard, Sanchez said. One woman was transported with a leg injury, along with a man with an abdominal injury and another person with non-life-threatening injuries.

No. 2 - Miami's Jackson Health System will begin offering appointments to the public for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Jackson Health's online portal for registration will open Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. with about 2,000 daily appointments available, with priority going to senior citizens. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the portal during a news conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital Monday. DeSantis said Jackson will initially have three community vaccination centers. He said the health system has the capacity of doing 10,000 vaccinations per week but the vaccine doses may not be initially available. DeSantis said Jackson Health was also looking into doing vaccinations at testing sites, including the one at Marlins Park.

No. 3 - Georgia voters are set to decide the balance of power in Congress in a pair of high-stakes Senate runoff elections that will help determine President-elect Joe Biden's capacity to enact what may be the most progressive governing agenda in generations.

Republicans are unified against Biden's plans for health care, environmental protection and civil rights, but some fear that outgoing President Donald Trump's brazen attempts to undermine the integrity of the nation's voting systems may discourage voters in Georgia. Democrats must win both of the state's Senate elections to gain the Senate majority. In that scenario, the Senate would be equally divided 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker for Democrats.

No. 4 - City of Miami leaders and scooter companies met Monday to talk about new rules and solutions amid the temporary suspension of the motorized scooter pilot program.

For now, companies are scheduled to resume operations by Jan. 15. The pilot program was suspended on Dec. 30, with city officials citing underage riders and safety as main concerns. As far as underage riding, officials and companies discussed a resolution that would involve one scooter rental per phone to avoid an adult renting multiple scooters for underage people. Every rider must sign in with their ID before each ride, and there will be more enforcement and spot checks. If the rider is under 18, they will be fined $100.

No. 5 - The second round of stimulus checks already hit the bank accounts of some people who have shared their direct deposit information with the IRS. But many are still waiting.

A new deadline could impact when you receive your payment and what to do if you don't receive yours in time.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, cooler weather has arrived in South Florida with comfortable temperatures sticking around the area for much of the week. Keep your NBC 6 app for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.