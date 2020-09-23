6 Things to Know – Where You Live in Miami Can Determine Lifespan, Baby Becomes Triple Amputee After Cruise Trip

It’s Wednesday, September 23rd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The Miami-Dade County Public Schools board voted unanimously Tuesday for a staggered reopening plan that would reopen schools no sooner than Oct. 14.

The board voted for staggered reopening to begin for students whose parents chose the district's Schoolhouse model for stage two. Other students would continue with virtual learning. Meanwhile, the Broward County Public Schools board has settled on a reopening plan that includes bringing certain grades back to the classroom in mid-October. Pre-K students, kindergarteners, first graders, students with disabilities, and sixth and ninth graders will return physically back to school from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. Friday, Oct. 20 would be the first full day for all students at all schools, Superintendent Robert Runcie said after the district's special meeting Tuesday evening.

No. 2 - Strip clubs in one South Florida county have the green light to reopen their doors as long as several restrictions are followed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Locations in Miami-Dade will be allowed to reopen as long as they have a restaurant license from the county, a rule in place since restrictions were lifted last Friday. All dancers must remain 10 feet away from tables during performances, per an official with the office of county mayor Carlos Gimenez, in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

No. 3 - In February, Phoebe Moon’s parents snapped a photo of the nine-month-old baby carrying a teddy bear on a plane to Miami.

Once they arrived, they boarded the Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas—a ship that promotes activities for the little ones online. The family says Phoebe got really sick on board. Photos provided by the family and taken after they returned to land show Phoebe’s feet, legs, and hands swollen and purple. Her parents say a severe form of meningitis did that to her. The family says doctors in Fort Lauderdale had to amputate to save her life. To hear why they are now suing the cruise line involved, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you will see Only on 6.

No. 4 - The Miami Heat are back on the court Wednesday night for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Finals showdown with the Boston Celtics.

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points, Jayson Tatum added 25 and the Celtics got right back into the East finals with a 117-106 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 on Saturday night. Miami is aiming to get back to their first NBA Finals since advancing to their fourth straight finals during the 2013-14 season.

No. 5 - Miami-Dade is a county of extremes. You have extreme wealth on one side, but poverty just blocks away. This plays out in a very real way. It can even determine how long you live.

For example, if a person is living in the area around the Overtown Metro-Rail station, on average they’ll die more than ten years before a person living around the Brickell Metro-rail station. It’s a short train ride and it takes a decade off people’s lives. Click here to see how one researcher’s work can help determine your life expectancy in a report from NBC’s Phil Prazan.

Weatherwise, South Florida will be dry and breezy on Wednesday across most of the area, but rain makes its return by the end of the work week.