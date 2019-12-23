6 Things to Know – Wicked Weather Takes Over South Florida, Minimum Wage on the Rise

It’s Monday, December 23rd – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, over six inches of rain fell in parts of South Florida after massive storms came through the area – ahead of the latest front bringing cooler temperatures. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on severe weather and First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport was closed early in the morning, the result of half a foot of rain while other areas including Miami saw between two and three inches.

The airport reopened around 7 a.m. as travelers were allowed in the terminals, but major delays are expected through much of the morning.

No. 3 - If you work a job that pays minimum wage in the state of Florida, you are going to see a slight – and we mean slight – raise coming in the New Year.

Florida, which is one of eight states that raises its wages based on the annual cost of living calculations, will raise them by 10 cents to $8.56 starting on January 1st. Voters will get a chance on Election Day 2020 to vote on a proposed amendment that would set a new hourly wage at $10 in 2021 and increase it by one dollar yearly.

No. 4 - An American service member was killed in combat Monday in Afghanistan, the U.S. military said, without providing further details, while the Taliban claimed they were behind a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province that killed the U.S. soldier.

The latest fatality brings the number of U.S. deaths in Afghanistan this year to 20. There have also been three non-combat deaths in 2019. More than 2,400 Americans have died in the nearly 18-year conflict.

No. 5 – Sunday night marked the first night of Hanukkah, as candles burned atop a menorah in Jersey City as a moment of strength for a community still recovering from the deadly attack on Dec. 10.

Yoely Greenfeld lit the menorah Sunday night in front of Jersey City Kosher Supermarket, the site of a horrific shooting that took the life of his sister and three other victims: Joseph Seals, Moshe Deutsch, and Miguel Rodriguez.

No. 6 - A laugher became a thriller for the Miami Dolphins, and they needed overtime to beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miami gave up 16 points in the final 29 seconds of regulation but regrouped, and Jason Sanders kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired for a 38-35 win Sunday. The Dolphins (4-11) again hurt their chances of landing a franchise quarterback in next year’s draft as Miami has four victories in the past eight games with a ragtag roster.