6 Things to Know – Wild Robbery Caught on Camera, Virus Scare Isolates ‘Gas Mask’ Congressman

It’s Tuesday, March 10th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - A fourth person was confirmed to have the coronavirus in Broward County overnight, state officials announced.

The person, a 69-year-old woman, remains isolated and will continue to be monitored until her symptoms go away according to the Department of Health. State officials say it's the third person to be confirmed with the virus who has ties to Port Everglades.

No. 2 - Amid concerns over possible spreading of the coronavirus, the University of Florida is taking the drastic step of recommending to professors to keep classrooms empty.

In a statement released Monday, the school’s Provost said a letter was sent to deans asking instructors to move courses from face-to-face settings to electronic, online courses. As of Tuesday morning, no cases of the virus have been confirmed in Alachua County or the city of Gainesville.

No. 3 - A Florida lawmaker who wore a gas mask during a vote on emergency funding for fighting the coronavirus outbreak went into a voluntary quarantine Monday.

Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of several Republican lawmakers who were exposed to a person at last month's Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Gaetz tweeted that he did not have any symptoms but would wait out the remainder of the 14 days since the contact at home.

No. 4 - A quirk in how delegates are won under Democratic Party rules is raising the stakes for Tuesday's elections, allowing a candidate to make up ground in the race quickly — or fall further behind.

Five states — Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho — hold Democratic primaries on Tuesday, while North Dakota has a caucus. All told, there are 352 delegates up for grabs. A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

No. 5 - A woman's cries and screams for help as she fought against a man who tried to snatch her gold necklace were captured by the doorbell camera of her Miami home.

The attempted robbery happened Saturday morning near Northwest 30th Street and 2nd Avenue, according to the Miami Police Department. The surveillance footage shows the alleged robber walking up to the front door shortly after the victim arrived home. The doorbell camera captured the witnesses chasing after the man, who ran out of the house and fled in a white Nissan.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, a breezy Tuesday for South Florida with spotty showers sticking around before what looks to be a slight warm up in temperatures by the end of the week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.