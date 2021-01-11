6 Things to Know: Worship Centers Now Vaccinating Seniors, College Football Powers Meet for Title

It’s Monday, January 11th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Two locations in South Florida will be among several worship centers across the state that will begin providing the COVID vaccine to seniors.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the locations on Sunday in Lynn Haven, located just outside Panama City. The facilities include locations in Hollywood at the Koinonia Worship Center as well as a location in Fort Lauderdale at the New Mount Olive Baptist Church. Other locations across the state include Lynn Haven, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Tampa and St. Lucie. DeSantis added the locations aim to give the vaccine to those in primarily Black communities across the state.

No. 2 - One person has died and three people were hospitalized, including a 3-year-old, after a van was caught on surveillance speeding and hitting a guard rail head-on Sunday in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of SW 110th Avenue and 248th Street. The loud crash instantly caught the attention of many in the neighborhood. A person was dead at the scene and two women were transported by ground to a local trauma hospital, according to Miami-Dade police. The toddler was airlifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center.

No. 3 - Police took a man into custody suspected in the abduction and assault of a woman from her workplace at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said 31-year-old Joel Cossio was captured in Charlotte County after deputies there received a tip of his location. Cossio was taken into custody without incident and is awaiting transfer back to Broward County on charges stemming from the attack. Investigators said the woman was arriving to work when she was physically assaulted, abducted and sexually assaulted by an unknown man, officials said.

No. 4 - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump as she pushes the vice president and the Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority force him out, warning that Trump is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.

The House action could start as soon as Monday as pressure increases on Trump to step aside. A Republican senator, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, joined Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in calling for Trump to “resign and go away as soon as possible.” On Monday, Pelosi's leadership team will seek a vote on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet officials to invoke the 25th Amendment, with a full House vote expected on Tuesday. After that, Pence and the Cabinet would have 24 hours to act before the House would move toward impeachment.

No. 5 - For the third straight season, the last two of college football’s unbeaten powerhouses will meet for a chance to be crowned the sport’s national champions - a meeting between teams arriving in South Florida with very different 2020 stories.

In their fifth ever meeting, with three of the previous four also coming in the postseason, the top seeded Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the third seeded Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday night inside of Hard Rock Stadium in the seventh edition of the College Football Playoff national title game. As a result, vaccinations will end at the stadium at noon on Monday.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida woke up to warmer temperatures than this past weekend ahead of yet another front making its arrival in the area.