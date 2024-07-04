6 tips to keep your dog calm during 4th of July fireworks

As the 4th of July approaches, it's important to keep in mind something other than the fireworks show: our pets' safety.

Remember, our pets’ senses of hearing and smell are exponentially more sensitive than ours. That’s why NBC6 has compiled a list of tips to help ensure your pet enjoys this holiday as much as you do.

1. Provide a safe space

One of the best things you can do for dogs that fear fireworks is to provide a “safe space.” This area should be dedicated for your dog to shelter in and feel safe from the outdoor chaos.

If your dog is comfortable in a crate, this is a great option. Cover the crate with heavy blankets and towels to absorb the noise. You should provide bedding inside as well, told NBC6 Dr. Ian Kupkee from Sabal Chase Animal Clinic back in 2019.

If you are using a crate, place it against a wall or in a corner in order to more thoroughly muffle the sounds.

Keep in mind that your pet may pick his own safe space, such as a bathtub, shower stall, closet, or under a bed. This behavior is common in both dogs and cats, and both should be encouraged and rewarded, said Dr. Kupkee.

2. Provide alternative sounds

Dr. Kupkee advises that if your pet is comforted by the sounds of a TV, radio or fan, include these sources of sound in his safe space.

“There’s some music called ‘Through a Dog’s Ear’ that has been shown to have calming effects for dogs,” said certified behavior consultant and professional dog trainer Jenn Stanley, to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

3. Keep your pets contained

When choosing a safe space, ensure your pet is behind as many closed doors as possible. Also, ensure houseguests do not attempt to retrieve your pet, as a terrified animal may run for its life, according to Dr. Kupkee.

According to PETA, “it’s advised that your animals are wearing collars or harnesses with an up-to-date ID tag; a microchip would be a good idea, too, just in case (your vet can provide that).”

4. Walk your dog

The AKC recommends taking your dog for a long walk before sunset to avoid the fireworks. Ensure your pet is securely leashed and wearing identification.

5. Comfort your dog

The AKC also recommends that, if possible, you should stay home with your dog or leave them with someone you trust.

“You absolutely can and should comfort your dog if he’s afraid,” Stanley told AKC. “The key here is in how you do so. It’s important to remain calm and use a soothing, even tone. Petting them can be comforting.”

6. Be patient

Fireworks phobia is common and may even be somewhat normal, according to Dr. Kupkee. Early planning and having reasonable expectations are key to ensuring a happy holiday for everyone!