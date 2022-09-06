6 to Know: 1 Teen Killed, Several Injured in Boating Accident Near Boca Chita Key

It’s Tuesday, September 6th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Many gathered at Hard Rock Stadium Monday to honor and remember the late Jason Jenkins.

The community voice for the Miami Dolphins died suddenly last month, but was described by loved ones Monday as a leader, inclusive of all people, a unifier, driven and kind. During his 14 years at the Dolphins Organization, he served as senior vice president for communications and community and his impact was deep and lasting. He is survived by his wife, three children, his parents and siblings.

No. 2 - The defense in the Parkland school shooting trial has spent two weeks telling the story of how the killer became who he is -- and who might be to blame for that.

But the judge will tell jurors the failures of others — like the school system or mental health counselors — should not be considered when they weigh life or death. It will be a delicate dance for the defense, which resumes its case Monday, Sept. 12. Mistakes, miscommunication and missed signals are sprinkled throughout the killer’s life. In this context, the law has other names for would’ves and could’ves: irrelevant and impermissible.

No. 3 - After shots were fired during a sporting event at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes, injuring three people, investigators have located a fourth victim.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the two male teens and two male adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday about a shooting during a little league football game at Boyd Anderson High School. BSO deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a nearby hospital, according to BSO. Authorities told NBC 6 that all the victims are expected to survive.

No. 4 - A South Florida high school senior has died after a boating crash Sunday night off Cutler Bay, school officials said.

Lucy Fernandez, 17, was one of the 14 passengers on a boat that hit a channel marker and capsized near Boca Chita Key. Fernandez, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, died Monday morning from her injuries. Of the 14 passengers on the boat, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says 11 sustained injuries. Officials said seven people suffered minor injuries, and three were critically injured. The critically injured passengers were airlifted to a hospital in Miami. MDFR sent more than 10 units to the scene and worked alongside Miami-Dade Police marine patrol units, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to clear the scene. Sources tell NBC 6 that most of the passengers were teenage students at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, two all-girls Catholic schools in Miami-Dade County. Lourdes Academy held a vigil Monday night for Fernandez and the other students who were hospitalized after the crash.

No. 5 - A man suspected of vandalizing rooms in the Federal Courthouse was taken into custody, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

At approximately 10:04 am, FLPD responded to the scene at 299 E Broward Blvd. in reference to an unauthorized man inside the courthouse vandalizing several rooms. At the scene, FLPD took the man — identified as 43-year-old Matthew Chilcutt — into custody without further incident. FLPD says Chilcutt caused an extensive amount of damage during this incident and has been charged with burglary.

No. 6 - A thief broke into a supermarket in Miami and walked away with cash and electronics shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The incident happened in Brazil Mart located at Southwest 27th Avenue, when someone broke into the store with their face covered. The subject broke in through a door that had a wine display on the other side, knocking the bottles down. Each bottle ranges from $10 to $50 dollars. The thief stole two cash register drawers, two phones and an iPad. Management at the shop tells NBC 6 they are still in shock and want the person who did this to be caught. Management says they have already filed a police report with the City of Miami.