6 to Know: Barrage of Gunfire Shatters Miami Beach Storefront, Stowaway in Landing Gear of Plane Lands in Miami

It’s Monday, November 29th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Officers responded to the scene of a shooting outside of a Snipes shoe store in Miami Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred along the 1300 block of Washington Avenue, just blocks away from the police department. Witnesses say the shooter appeared to be targeting someone inside the store and shot multiple times without any regard for others inside. There are no known victims, however the barrage of gunfire shattered the Snipes storefront and terrified three employees. The manager said this all started with a fight between two men on Washington Avenue, in which one man ran inside the store and the other came back with a gun. Snipes employees say the man who was apparently targeted ran out of the back of the store.

No. 2 - A confrontation between two Coral Gables police officers and two alleged car burglars Sunday morning ended with one of the burglars shot dead and one in custody, the Coral Gables chief of police said.

The incident occured in the 100 block of Calabria Avenue. Officers were answering a 911 call about burglars trying to get into cars on the block when one officer noticed one of the cars on street had its engine hood raised and door open and a burglary was in progress, police said. Upon engaging the alleged burglars, the officers discharged their firearms to attempt to protect their lives, the chief of police said. He added that one of the officers was injured in the lower body but was in stable condition at a local hospital.

No. 3 - A 26-year-old stowaway arrived in the landing gear compartment of American Airlines flight 1182 from Guatemala City to Miami International Airport Saturday.

Video from Only in Dade shows the man sitting on the ground as airport personnel tried to aid him and give him water. The man survived the trip, a flight of about two hours and thirty minutes, and witnesses said he was unharmed. NBC 6 investigator and pilot, Willard Shepard, says that based on the flight data, the temperature in the gear well dropped by about 100 degrees. Former American Airlines pilot Wayne Ziskal, who says he once had a stowaway on one of his flights, says beyond freezing temperatures is just one of the many reasons stowing away is dangerous.

No. 4 - Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of COVID-19 has reached North America, with two cases appearing in the province of Ontario.

A joint statement by top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant. Contact tracing was being conducted to determine whether others in the country might be positive. The health officials said their strategy is to stop as many omicron cases as possible from entering Canada. As cases of the variant are confirmed around the world, an increasing number of nations are tightening their borders despite pleas for caution and outbursts of dismay from some. Effective Monday, the U.S. has restricted travel from South Africa and seven neighboring countries: Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

No. 5 - Many gathered on Lincoln Road for the 20th Annual Hanukkah Festival to celebrate the first night of the holiday on Sunday.

The night was marked by beautiful weather, stunning art displays, delicious food, dancing and other traditions. A menorah was even lit by local residents and the mayor of Miami Beach. The festivities were hosted by the Chabad House of Miami Beach. Keeping with tradition, Rabbi Katz and his wife gave away jelly donuts and potato pancakes.

No. 6 - Carrie Meek, the grandchild of a slave and a sharecropper’s daughter who became one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress since Reconstruction, died Sunday. She was 95.

Meek died at her home in Miami after a long illness, family spokesperson Adam Sharon said in a statement. The family did not specify a cause of death. Meek started her congressional career at an age when many people begin retirement. She was 66 when she easily won the 1992 Democratic congressional primary in her Miami-Dade County district. No Republican opposed her in the general election. Alcee Hastings and Corrine Brown joined Meek in January 1993 as the first Black Floridians to serve in Congress since 1876 as the state’s districts had been redrawn by the federal courts in accordance with the 1965 Voting Rights Act.