6 to Know: Drug Bust at Haulover Marina, Search Continues for Suspect Who Stole Car with Baby Inside

These are the top 6 stories you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

No. 1: Fort Lauderdale Police Search for Suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after surveillance video shows him stealing a car that had a baby inside Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

In the footage, a man gets into a black sedan in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station on Sunrise Boulevard and drives off.

The mother left her car running with her baby in the backseat. She's seen running outside of the convenience store after she realizes what's happening and tries to stop the driver. At one point, the car hits her, but she keeps trying to stop him.

A Good Samaritan followed the suspect until he stopped the vehicle and fled, leaving the child behind, Fort Lauderdale police said. He bailed out about a mile away on Broward Boulevard and Northwest 15th Avenue.

No. 2: Drug Bust at Haulover Marina

Pounds of drugs were offloaded Monday from a speed boat at Haulover Marina as police caught two people and are searching for two more who may have been involved.

Police boats and helicopters were circling the area near a gated community in Bal Harbour amid reports that four people on board the boat ditched the vessel — named El Inmortal — and ran away from police.

The four people on board pulled up the boat to a dock behind a home, abandoned the boat and fled into the gated community, Bal Harbour police said. Marine patrol tried to stop the boat on the water.

No. 3: COVID-19 Latest

A Sunrise Police officer fighting COVID-19 has been hospitalized and will likely need a lung transplant, family members said.

The family of Sgt. Darwin Arroyo posted online that he is in critical condition and on a ventilator while he waits for a lung transplant.

Arroyo was exposed to the virus while at work on Aug. 3, family members said.

And a Monroe County commissioner and well-known Florida Keys businessman has died after a battle with COVID-19, friends confirmed.

Commissioner Mike Forster, owner of Mangrove Mike's Cafe, died early Monday, his longtime friend, Rev. Tony Hammon, confirmed.

Forster had been in the intensive care unit at Baptist Health in Kendall since last month.

No. 4: Fatal Stabbing in Miami

A fight between roommates ended in a fatal stabbing in a home in northwest Miami Sunday, and now police are searching for a suspect.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Northwest 40th Avenue in Miami.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man dead and covered in blood inside, police said.

Officials said the man, 31-year-old Yasnier Lopez Debora, had been stabbed multiple times by his roommate.

Officials said they're searching for the suspect, whose identity wasn't released.

No. 5: Fish Kill in Biscayne Bay

Miami-Dade County is looking into fish kill in Biscayne Bay which may have been caused by a combination of heat with numerous days of rain.

The fish kill is located on the east side of Biscayne Bay, closest to the North Beach area, the county said Monday. The combination of heat and heavy, continuous rain reduces oxygen in the waterways.

"This incident is another reminder that the health of our beloved Bay is in jeopardy, which is why Miami-Dade County is committed to taking all possible action to turn around the crisis facing our waters," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. "We are working to aggressively accelerate investments in replacing or repairing critical water infrastructure and septic to sewer conversion."

Earlier this year, the county commission passed a ban on fertilizer use during the rainy season, from May 15 to Oct. 31, when nutrients are more likely to be carried in water flowing off the urban landscape.

No. 6: Citations for Pollution

Recent drone footage shows murky, greyish water coating a portion of Biscayne Bay.

This comes after sediment was thrust into the water during a recent storm — that sediment coming from the Florida Department of Transportation's new signature bridge project.

City officials got a glimpse of the damage and say it's unacceptable.

"It’s so frustrating because we fight so hard to keep nutrients and pollutants out of the water … and to see our own government being the polluter … we have to hold them accountable," said Miami Commissioner Ken Russell.

Aaron DeMayo shot the drone video. An architect and an advocate for clean water, he says this video is proof that we are not taking the necessary steps to protect our waterways.