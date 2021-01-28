6 To Know: Heat Brings Back Fans With Help of COVID-Sniffing Dogs, Vaccine Town Hall with Fauci

It's Thursday, Jan. 28th, and NBC 6 has your top news stories of the day.

No. 1 - Miami Heat Bringing Back Fans With Help of COVID-Sniffing Dogs

For the first time in months, the Miami Heat is bringing back fans to the American Airlines Arena -- but new pandemic protocols are in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

COVID-sniffing dogs will be present at tonight’s game, screening attendees who display any signs or symptoms of the coronavirus.

The precaution is part of many safety protocols the Heat is implementing in the face of the pandemic, including that fans wear face masks to attend the game.

The Heat recommends that guests arrive early for parking and screening. The game starts at 8 p.m.

No. 2 - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Local Experts Answer Vaccine Questions at Virtual Town Hall

South Florida PBS and The Health Channel hosted a virtual town hall last night featuring prominent local experts and the nation’s leading COVID expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“The most important thing is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can,” Fauci said.

Many pertinent questions about the COVID-19 vaccine were addressed during the town hall, including whether the new administration’s goal of 100 million shots in 100 days is realistic, as well as vaccine concerns in communities of color.

Other questions, like whether you can start inviting guests over if everyone in your household is vaccinated, were also answered.

No. 3 - Proud Boys Leader Went Undercover to Help FBI After 2013 Arrest

The leader of the far-right, extremist group Proud Boys went undercover to assist Miami police and the FBI in multiple drug and illegal gambling investigations in a "significant way" after he was arrested in 2013, court transcripts show.

According to the court transcript, 36-year-old Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, who is from Miami, began working with the FBI after he was arrested on federal fraud charges related to a scheme to sell stolen diabetic test strips well below market value.

No. 4 - Family in Miami Gardens Left Homeless After Overnight Fire

A family’s Miami Gardens home was destroyed Wednesday night after a fire ripped through the residence.

The family was able to escape from the flames unscathed, but are left without a home after the fire gutted the house’s interior.

Three adults and two children were in the home at the 17000 block of NW 12th Ave at the time of the fire. The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m., officials say.

According to the homeowner, the fire was started by one of the children, who was playing with matches or a lighter before the incident.

No. 5 - Super Bowl LV Preparations Underway

Preparations are underway for Super Bowl LV, which is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. on Feb. 7.

The game is happening amid the coronavirus pandemic, but officials say COVID-19 will not diminish the spirit of the Super Bowl.

“While things will look a little different this year, we're committed to delivering the ultimate fan experience in the safest way possible.

The NFL said they’ve teamed up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop safety protocols and other precautionary measures. Hand sanitizers and face masks will be distributed to game attendees.

“Your health and safety, along with that of our players, coaches, and staff is – and has always been – priority number one,” the NFL said.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history Sunday as they defeated the Packers 31-26 in the NFC championship game.

Tampa Bay is the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

No. 6: First Alert Weather

We have a cold front bearing down on us and it looks like it will pass all the way through South Florida by mid-morning. Outside of a quick shower, don't expect much rain. What we will see is a drop in humidity and gusty winds. Highs Thursday will still manage to hit the mid-70s.

Much cooler air works in by early Friday as upper-50s make a return to coastal locations. Mid-50s are certainly likely inland from the coast. Highs will only top out in the low-70s Friday afternoon, but the low humidity and bright sunshine will be appreciated. Look for a warming trend to begin Saturday with highs returning to the upper-70s by Sunday. Lows return to the 60s as well.

