6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key

It’s Monday, September 5th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.

No. 2 - A raging fire on a 72-foot yacht sent a man to the hospital with severe burns Friday in Aventura, fire officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded just before 7:30 p.m. to Williams Island. Over 20 units worked on the flames, utilizing a fire boat and foam. Officials said a man was airlifted to the hospital with second-degree burns. The cause of the fire was still under investigation. Video posted by Only in Dade shows flames shooting and dark smoke billowing from the boat as firefighters worked to extinguish it. Social media users reported seeing the plumes of smoke from afar.

No. 3 - Cuban migrants continue to arrive in precarious boats on the shores of Florida and this weekend 42 Cubans were taken into custody after they arrived at two points in the Keys.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slossar, on Saturday, September 3, 42 Cuban migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody. In a tweet, the agent said 21 migrants made landfall in the Dry Tortugas and another 21 reached Islamorada. On Saturday the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for a migrant who had been reported missing after a boat with several Cubans on board capsized near Islamorada, leaving several people in the water.

No. 4 - Police are investigating a rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man injured and damaged two other cars.

On Sunday morning, NBC 6 could see car pieces and debris scattered on NW 35th Street in Miami. Video shows a man lying on the street by a white SUV that was upside down and destroyed. Police and rescue crews were seen on the scene. Erick Franco works as a DJ at a nearby bar and left his car parked on the side of the road. When he got off his shift at work he was told his car had been hit. Video from the scene shows responders wheeling the driver of that car into an ambulance. Two other cars, a red sedan, and a black SUV, were also damaged.

No. 5 - As you prepare to gather with friends or family and celebrate this Labor Day, you may or may not have forgotten to pick up some much-needed items from the store.

Just in case you did, here is a list of stores that will remain open this Labor Day in South Florida.

No. 6 - The 48th annual Orange Blossom Classic is back this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium with a highly anticipated matchup between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University. But it’s more than just a game - the city of Miami Gardens is seeing it as an opportunity to reach out to potential new businesses and future residents through the metaverse.

This weekend, the city is previewing its virtual space experiences in the Fan Zone. With thousands of visitors in town, Mayor Rodney Harris said it was the perfect time for the showing. "We thought it would be appropriate if we jumped down and became one of the first cities to actually explore opening up our city in the metaverse," Harris said. "It’s for those residents or people outside of Miami Gardens who were interested in information about Miami Gardens." Harris echoed this is just simply a preview event. The full metaverse launch is schedule for the end of the month.