6 to Know: President Biden Puts Forth New Virus Strategy, Winning Powerball Ticket Sold

It's Thursday, Jan. 21

No. 1 - Biden Puts Forth Virus Strategy, Requires Mask Use to Travel

President Joe Biden is entering his first full day in office -- and is starting by putting forth a COVID-19 virus strategy, requiring mask-use to travel and ending several policies implemented by the Trump administration.

The U.S. mask order for travel being implemented by Biden will apply to airports and planes, ships, intercity buses, trains and public transportation. Travelers from abroad must furnish a negative COVID-19 test before departing for the U.S. and quarantine upon arrival. Biden has already mandated masks on federal property.

Biden also will address inequities in hard-hit minority communities as he signs 10 pandemic-related executive orders.

“We need to ask average Americans to do their part," said Jeff Zients, the White House official directing the national response. “Defeating the virus requires a coordinated nationwide effort."

No. 2 - Florida Reaches Vaccination Milestone

Florida surpassed 1 million first dose COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,011,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just over 111,000 have received the second booster shot.

No. 3 - Winning Ticket for $730M Powerball Prize Sold in Maryland

There has been a jackpot winner in the $730 million Powerball, the first to get the top prize in months.

The winning ticket was sold in Maryland, pushing the new jackpot to an estimated $20 million for the next drawing Saturday.

The jackpot was the fourth-largest Powerball prize ever, and it came only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million.

No. 4 - Fla. Surgeon general on vaccine wait: ‘We Will Get to You.’

Florida’s surgeon general urged the federal government on Wednesday to increase allotments of coronavirus vaccines to states like his, where large concentrations of seniors face the greatest risk of illness and death from a disease that has killed more than 2 million globally.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Dr. Scott Rivkees sought to reassure Floridians that their turn will come for the life-saving vaccine, which has been in short supply since being rolled out last month.

“The message is this: We will get to you,” Rivkees said in the telephone interview. “We are in a situation where we are awaiting additional supply, and as more supply gets available, we will get it to those of you in the public.”

No. 5 - Miami-Dade Schools, Jackson Health Partner Up to Begin Vaccinating Employees

Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees ages 65 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend due to a partnership between the district and Jackson Health System.

Vaccines will be administered Saturday, Jan. 23, and Sunday, Jan. 24 at three of Jackson’s vaccination sites. Part-time personnel are also qualified to get vaccinated.

Employees will be receiving additional information, including how to preregister for the event and the exact date and time of their appointment.

