6 to Know: Remains Discovered at Florida Search Site are Brian Laundrie's; ‘Ultimate World Cruise'

It’s Friday, October 22 - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Remains Found at Fla. Search Site Are Brian Laundrie's, Dental Records Confirm: FBI

Dental records confirm that the human remains recovered at the Florida environmental park are that of Brian Laundrie, the FBI said on Thursday.

The FBI's Denver field office released a statement saying that "a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park" were of Laundrie.

The partial human remains recovered at the environmental park where Laundrie was last believed to have been a day ago were described as "skeletal," a North Port police spokesperson had confirmed to News 4 earlier in the day. Two senior law enforcement officials also told NBC News that the apparent human remains found during the search included a portion of a human skull.

No. 2 - Hundreds Pay Respects to Fallen Hollywood Officer Yandy Chirino

Officer Yandy Chirino was only about four and a half years into his career with the Hollywood Police Department at the time of his murder Sunday in the Emerald Hills neighborhood.

The scene of his tragic shooting death, just outside of Mara Berman Giulianti park, has now been converted to a makeshift memorial.

Hundreds of people gathered at the park Thursday for a vigil to pay their respects and support the family he left behind.

“That is the true definition of sacrificing one’s life, and the true definition of a hero,” said Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien.

No. 3 - DeSantis Wants Special Session to Ban Vaccine Mandates for Florida Workers

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for a special session of the Florida legislature to ban any federal mandates that force employees in the state to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep their job.

The Biden’s administration wants a mandate that employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing. Last week, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration finalized the initial draft of the emergency order and sent it to the White House Office of Management and Budget for review.

DeSantis said the state plans to fight that mandate in court, but said he wants a special session in November to take legislative action, saying it's "something that cannot wait."

No. 4 - Royal Caribbean Offering 274-Night ‘Ultimate World Cruise' From Miami

Royal Caribbean is offering a 274-night "Ultimate World Cruise" sailing from Miami, but a ticket on board comes with a posh price tag.

Guests on the Serenade of the Seas will visit more than 150 destinations in 65 countries on all seven continents.

The ship will make stops at 11 World Wonders, including the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Colosseum in Rome and the Taj Mahal.

The cruise will leave PortMiami on Dec. 10, 2023, and return on Sept. 10, 2024.

No. 5 - CDC Panel Endorses Moderna, J&J Boosters, ‘Mix-and-Match' Strategy

Millions more Americans are closer to getting a COVID-19 booster as influential government advisers on Thursday endorsed extra doses of all three of the nation’s vaccines — and said people could choose a different company’s brand for that next shot.

Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say certain Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients should qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the panel opened the option of “mixing and matching” that would allow a different vaccine for the extra dose than the kind people first received.

No. 6 - Fun Halloween Events For The Whole Family

