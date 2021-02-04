6 to Know: Slain FBI Agents Dedicated Careers to Protecting Children, 1,000 COVID Vaccines Damaged in Palm Beach

It’s Thursday, February 4th, and NBC 6 has the top news stories of the day.

There's a noticeable chill in the air, so don't forget to bundle up before heading out. Early morning temperatures could end up being the coolest of the last few days as widespread 40s take over South Florida.

No. 1: FBI agents killed in Sunrise shooting worked to protect children from abusers

The FBI agents who were killed during Tuesday’s Sunrise shooting dedicated their lives to protecting children in the community from danger and violent crimes.⁠

FBI Agent Daniel Alfin gained international attention when he led a team that shutdown a major worldwide child pornography website. Agent Laura Schwartzenberger worked more anonymously, teaching children and adults how to avoid online sexual exploitation.⁠

The community is mourning the loss of both agents, both of whom are survived by their spouses and children. ⁠

The community is mourning the loss of both agents, both of whom are survived by their spouses and children.

No. 2: Suspect identified in Sunrise shooting; Investigation into raid continues

The man who killed two FBI agents in Sunrise Tuesday and was the subject of an internet child pornography investigation had spent decades working on computers.

David Lee Huber, 55, listed his occupation as a systems analyst in both court records and an online resume reviewed by NBC 6.

Five FBI agents were serving a court-ordered federal search warrant for a violent crimes against children investigation when Huber opened fire, hitting five agents, FBI officials said.

Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed. Two other agents were shot multiple times and taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition, while the other agent was treated at the scene.

The investigation into Tuesday's fatal shooting is continuing.

No. 3: Florida Department of Health demands audit after over 1,000 vaccines damaged in Palm Beach

The Florida Department of Health is calling for an audit of the Palm Beach County Health Care District after more than 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were damaged last week.

In a Wednesday news release, the department of health said they're asking for the district to perform a full accounting of all vaccine-related equipment and procedures it has in place to store and handle the vaccines.

"It is a tragedy that even one dose of this critical resource would go to waste and not be used to save a life from COVID-19," Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said in a statement. "While we must rely on partners to distribute this critical resource, we expect that every provider treat the vaccine as the precious commodity that it is.

Click here to read more.

No. 4: Suspect flees after fatally striking man with car

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect who fatally struck another man with his vehicle after an argument.

Miami police received a call around 10 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the 2600 block of Southwest 11th Street.

Investigators said two men had been involved in an argument in front of a residence on the street. According to officials, one man tried to stop the fight, but the other entered a red 2013-2016 Mercedes Benz CLA and struck him with the car.

Click here for more details.

No. 5: Meet the Miami-Dade Teacher-of-the-Year nominees

Miami-Dade Public Schools will be announcing the Teacher of the Year tonight.

Nominees are:

Denise White, who is currently working with the kids inside the Juvenile Detention Center. These days she’s teaching them online because of the jail’s COVID-19 protocols.

Yolette Mezadieu, who teaches computer science at her alma mater, Edison Senior High School. She feels like she’s giving back to the community in which she grew up.

Candice Morris, who teaches at Goulds Elementary School. Usually, she’s in the classroom, explaining her belief that nothing adequately replaces being able to physically engage with her students, but her third graders are in a two-week quarantine right now, so we watched her teaching on Zoom.

Teresa Murphy, who also would prefer to be in the classroom at Spanish Lake Elementary School. She’s teaching from home because she’s undergoing radiation and chemotherapy for breast cancer, which was diagnosed in August. Murphy is a 27-year veteran of the school system.

Click here to read more about the nominees.

No. 6: First Alert Weather

From Meteorologist Adam Berg:

Thursday morning may end up being the coolest of the last few as widespread 40s take over South Florida once again. Lighter winds are responsible for the slightly cooler numbers, but the lighter winds also make it "feel" a little more comfortable too. Highs will continue to warm, topping out around 70 degrees Thursday afternoon, but this is still seven degrees below average. Enjoy the bright sunshine once again.

A big warming trend begins Friday as stronger southeasterly winds take over. Lows will be back to the 60s with highs back to the upper-70s. Rain chances once again will be near zero. Expect even warmer numbers Saturday as morning temperatures approach 70 and highs push into the low-80s. A front will approach the area, bringing a few raindrops to the forecast. Sunday looks like a carbon copy of Saturday.

Click here for your full forecast.