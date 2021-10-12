6 to Know: Broward Schools Fight Back After Negative TikTok Challenges

It’s Tuesday, October 12th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami's city manager has suspended police Chief Art Acevedo six months into his tenure, with the intent to terminate his employment.

"The relationship between the Chief and the organization has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly. In particular, the relationship between the Chief and the Police Department he leads - as well as with the community - has deteriorated beyond repair," City Manager Art Noriega said in a statement Monday evening. Noriega sent a letter to the chief notifying him of the suspension, citing several reasons for the decision, including that the chief offended the community by making a comment that Miami was "run by the Cuban mafia." A hearing will be held before the city commission as part of the process to remove Acevedo. Three out of five commission votes are needed to uphold the suspension and termination.

No. 2 - A North Miami Beach restaurant manager says surveillance cameras outside of his business captured a man putting a GPS tracker on his vehicle.

The footage shows a man bouncing a ball in the parking lot outside Thai House II Thursday night. Once the coast is clear, he is seen kicking the ball and then going underneath the car parked outside the restaurant. A restaurant employee in a white car notices the strange behavior and zips around to confront him about what he was doing. After Hong closed the restaurant, he checked under his car and found a GPS tracker. Hong filed a report with North Miami Beach Police, who have also impounded the tracker.

No. 3 - Florida gas prices have risen to their highest level in seven years as Gov. Ron DeSantis said prices could continue to rise.

A gallon of regular gas was up to an average of $3.17 on Monday, its highest price since October 2014, according to the American Automobile Association. That's a 13-cent jump from just last week and more than a dollar above last year's price, which was $2.16 per gallon. Florida's average price is still below the national average, which is $3.27 per gallon. An industry analyst said the rise comes as the cost of crude oil increases and demand is up in Europe. Experts say paying more for a trip to the pump could be the new normal for a while.

No. 4 - More training is on the way for Miami-Dade County Public School teachers when it comes to preventing sexual abuse following the recent arrest of multiple teachers accused of inappropriate relationships with students.

A memo by Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho that recently went to school board members addressed what the allegations are that have been made against teachers, and says what the district has already done and plans to do to stop any inappropriate conduct. The memo added that during this school year teachers will be given more training in this area, and how to spot it. Click here for more on the county’s plan in a story from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard.

No. 5 - Broward County Public Schools says it’s time to reclaim social media.

Fed up with the negativity, especially with TikTok challenges urging kids to commit crimes in school, the school district kicked off an effort to turn it around with peace and kindness. It started with what seemed like a pep rally of positivity at Flanagan High School Monday morning, with the band playing, cheerleaders cheering, and various student groups doing art projects around the themes of spreading kindness and taking pride in their school. There were also a series of similar events going on at Silver Trail Middle School. It’s a celebration of school spirit with an emphasis on making the school experience welcoming for every student, and that includes cyberspace. Click here to find out why officials say this is important in a story from NBC 6 reporter Ari Odzer.

No. 6 - The nation’s top infectious disease expert says outdoor trick-or-treating could be a relatively safe activity.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said vaccinated Americans should feel comfortable celebrating Halloween during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.” He also recommended unvaccinated parents get vaccinated, saying it would add an extra degree of protection. It’s just one of the many recommendations coming from health experts this holidays season. NBC 6 Responds spoke with Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Aileen Marty about Halloween safety. She recommends parents keep in mind that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Click here for more of her suggestions in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.