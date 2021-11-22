6 to Know: Hectic Holiday Travel Begins, Publix Announces Purchase Limits

It’s Monday, November 22nd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - When you combine a holiday travel week with pandemic precautions, the trip can often be anything but smooth for some.

At Miami International Airport, Friday and Saturday have been the busiest days since the beginning of the pandemic. The airport saw an increase in passengers of 15% compared to 2019. Adding to the possible travel troubles is concern that President Biden's vaccine mandate for all federal workers could lead to a shortage of FAA and TSA workers because some will refuse the vaccine or be fired. Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said they expect to see more than 600,000 passengers at their airport during the Thanksgiving holiday period. For more, click here for a report from NBC 6’s Laura Rodriguez.

No. 2 - A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others.

A “person of interest” was in custody and the car recovered, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said, but he gave no details about the person or any possible motive. The investigation was ongoing, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The city of Waukesha posted on its social media accounts late Sunday that it could confirm at least five died and more than 40 were injured, while noting that it was still collecting information. The city's statement also noted that many people took themselves to hospitals. The city did not release any additional information about those who died.

No. 3 - Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago are safe and “in good spirits” after being freed in Haiti, their U.S..-based church organization announced.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information. The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organization. The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that two hostages were released on Sunday.

No. 4 - After several years operating in downtown Miami, riders who used electric scooters will no longer be able to so.

Since 2018, hundreds of riders have used apps on their mobile phones to rent scooters, but as of Friday everything changed. The Miami City Commission voted Thursday to end the multi-year program that allowed several companies to place electric scooters in different parts of the city. Vendors were told they have until midnight Thursday to deactivate their scooters and until 5 p.m. Friday to pick them up, or risk the city impounding them.

No. 5 - Supermarket giant Publix's slogan is "Where shopping is a pleasure" - but that may not be the case for some customers looking to purchase specific products during the holidays.

The company based in Florida is limiting customers to purchase two of select items at stores due to ongoing shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The limits are for all stores in our seven-state operating area," a representative for Publix told the station. "There is not a set time determined for these limits, and the list can change to include more items or remove items." Publix said demand for specific holiday items has also contributed to widespread shortages. Click here for a complete list of items.

No. 6 - Tua Tagovailoa showed up to his postgame news conference decked out in pajama pants speckled with dogs sporting Christmas hats. Yep, the Miami Dolphins quarterback is already in the holiday spirit. And the team's third straight victory had him feeling pretty jolly.

Tagovailoa, who threw a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Myles Gaskin early in the fourth quarter, finished 27 of 33 for 273 yards and touchdown passes to Gaskin and Mack Hollins with one interception. A week after an impressive victory over Baltimore, the Dolphins (4-7) overcame some penalties — and the Jets had some sloppy plays of their own — to get their first three-game winning streak since winning five in a row in the middle of last season. Miami hosts Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.