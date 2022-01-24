6 to Know: Anti-Semitic Flyers Found at Homes in Miami-Dade Cities

It’s Monday, January 24th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The chilliest night in nearly a year for South Florida brought widespread 40s to settle in for low temperatures on Monday morning.

Miami had a low of 48 degrees, its lowest since December 26, 2020 while Fort Lauderdale had its lowest morning temperatures since February 2021. Temperatures will continue to trend below average as highs struggle to reach the upper 60s. Tuesday will bring a rapid turnaround as lows dip into the mid-50s and highs jumping into the mid-70s. Click here for your complete First Alert Doppler 6000 forecast.

No. 2 - After abruptly resigning from his role as Florida International University President, Mark B. Rosenberg revealed in a statement that he “caused discomfort for a valued employee.”

In his initial letter of resignation Friday, Dr. Rosenberg cited his and his wife's health as a reason for his departure. However, a public statement released Sunday morning reveals additional reasoning for his abrupt resignation. Dr. Rosenberg's statement also reveals that he has been seeking mental health counseling due to stress regarding his wife’s declining health. He wrote that his wife of 47 years, Rosalie, has Type-1 diabetes, advanced dementia and is "largely wheelchair-bound." According to Dr. Rosenberg's statement, he regrets having allowed "these issues to spilled over to [his] work."

No. 3 - Anti-Semitic flyers were distributed this weekend in Miami Beach and Surfside, according to Miami Beach and Surfside police. Both have increased patrols due to the incident.

The Miami Beach police department said the flyers, which were placed inside plastic bags, filled with small pebbles and thrown in residential areas, were found at hundreds of homes. The Town of Surfside sent out a community alert regarding the incident, saying that detectives were working with local and federal partners to figure out the origin of the flyers. If you found a flyer or have video of who may have left the flyers, you are asked to contact Surfside Police at 305-861-4862 or Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7901.

No. 4 - A luxury cruise line, Crystal Cruises, is in hot water after not paying fuel bills.

A Miami judge issued a warrant that gives authorities the ability to seize the Crystal Symphony ship on U.S. waters. The warrant comes days after Crystal Cruises suspended all sailings following a bankruptcy filing by its owner, Genting Hong Kong. The Crystal Symphony ship left Miami on Jan. 8 for a trip through the Bahamas and was due back in South Florida on Jan. 22. The ship is instead currently docked in Bimini, the closest Caribbean island to the U.S. coast.

No. 5 - Non-U.S. individuals must now show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to enter U.S. land ports and ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders, according to new guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The new restrictions will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. The guidance will require proof of vaccination for those traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. According to DHS, non-U.S. individuals who wish to enter the United States through a land port or ferry terminal must verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status, provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website and present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program Card, or Enhanced Tribal Card.

No. 6 - A mural to honor Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s legacy in Miami was unveiled as part of a non-profit’s project that aims to keep Cuban-American history alive in Little Havana and surrounding areas.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan were not able to attend the event but left a hearfelt acceptance speech. The mural is part of an effort by KCULL Life Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to beautify Calle Ocho, Little Havana, and what the organization calls overlooked communities. The mural is located next to the iconic La Casa de los Trucos in Little Havana and was painted by celebrated local artist Disem 305. The founder says they did something similar with another Cuban legend, Celia Cruz.