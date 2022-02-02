6 to Know: Woman Claims School Didn't Give Her Job Over Spanish Accent

It’s Wednesday, February 2nd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation.

The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court sought class-action status and unspecified damages from the league, the Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, along with unidentified individuals. Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure. In a statement, the NFL said it will defend “against these claims, which are without merit.”

No. 2 - A neighborhood landscaper fell into a canal and drowned Tuesday in Plantation, despite a resident's and officer's attempts to save him.

Family members said Roland Louima, 40, was working another day at his family landscaping business when the tragedy struck. Jim Miller said he heard his neighbor screaming at around 11 a.m. and ran out to the canal along Southwest 125th Avenue. Kenny Philistin, Louima's nephew, said it was a usual day at work until his dad ran over to him and told him his uncle fell in the water. To hear his emotional words after his uncle’s death, click here for the story from NBC 6’s Ryan Nelson you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 3 - A bank robbery suspect was seen throwing money out of a car after a police chase led to a standoff in Miami Gardens Tuesday.

Footage showed the suspect tossing the cash out of the driver's side window of the car after the chase ended in the parking lot of a church in the 3400 block of Northwest 191st Street. Delray Beach Police said the incident began with the robbery of a TD Bank on Southeast 5th Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Police said the suspect walked into the bank with a machete and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. After some tense moments, the suspect eventually opened the driver's side door and was taken into custody. Officials haven't identified the suspect or said what charges they may face.

No. 4 - A Miami-Dade County Public School employee claims she was discriminated against when she applied for a full-time job because of her Spanish accent.

Miladis Barnes has been working as a custodian full-time at Carver Middle School in Coconut Grove for four years and also part-time as a security monitor for two years. Last Thursday, she applied for a new full-time job as a security monitor. She said the principal of the school denied her application because of her English language skills. Now, Barnes' attorney has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Claudia DoCampo.

No. 5 - The mouthpiece of a South Florida-based right-wing extremist group that calls themselves the Proud Boys is out of jail and back in South Florida in his hometown.

In his first sit-down interview since being released, Enrique Tarrio spoke exclusively to the NBC 6 Investigators, saying he regrets the actions that landed him in jail and the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. Tarrio said if he wasn’t arrested, he would have been at the capital that day and that he would have stopped the Proud Boys from participating in any violence. Click here to find out what else he has to say in a report from NBC 6 investigator Heather Walker you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 6 - In 2021, the United States saw the highest number of law enforcement officers intentionally killed in the line of duty in nearly 20 years, not including during 9/11.

New statistics released by the FBI for the year of 2021 show 73 officers were intentionally killed in the line of duty. Sixty-one of those involved a gun. Alex Piquero, criminology professor from the University of Miami, attributes the number to the increase in violence we are seeing across the country. In 2021, South Florida saw three officers shot and killed in the line of duty. On Feb. 2, FBI special agents Laura Shwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin were killed during a raid in Sunrise. Click here to find out why some in law enforcement say the penalties for those committing the crimes need to be stiffer in a report from NBC 6’s Nicole Lauren.