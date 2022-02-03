6 to Know: Video Shows Couple Kicked Off Plane at Fort Lauderdale Airport

It’s Thursday, February 3rd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Several videos that show students fighting at a Coral Springs school have parents anxious about their children's safety.

In one video, two Coral Glades High School students are seen ganging up on another and slamming him to the floor inside a classroom. It’s one of several fights that broke out in recent weeks. NBC 6 asked Broward County Public Schools questions about the violence, and the district responded with a statement saying in part, "The school’s administration and security staff responded to the brief altercation between students that took place in the cafeteria prior to the start of the school day ... There were no weapons or injuries. All students responsible for the altercation faced disciplinary measures in accordance with the code of student conduct." Click here for the parents’ concerns in a report from NBC 6’s Marissa Bagg.

No. 2 - The owner of the Miami Dolphins is breaking his silence after the team's former head coach filed a lawsuit against the NFL over alleged racist hiring practices.

Stephen Ross released a statement early Thursday morning, calling the allegations made by Brian Flores "false, malicious and defamatory." Flores says his lawsuit against the NFL will continue even if he becomes a head coach again this offseason. Ross said he welcomes an investigation by the NFL into allegations he offered Flores $100,000 for each loss during the 2019 season to "tank" for a better draft pick. Flores' lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. It is seeking class-action status and unspecified damages from the league, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, along with unidentified individuals.

No. 3 - Two passengers were kicked off a Delta Airlines plane in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday night after witnesses said they were drunk and causing problems on board.

The witnesses said Delta Flight 1582 was set to leave Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on its way to Atlanta when the two passengers became unruly. One of the passengers, a woman, caused the most commotion, cursing at the flight attendants and flipping them the bird at one point. Brianna Morfesi was sitting a couple rows away from the pair and filmed the interaction with flight attendants. Morfesi said it was a major headache for everyone on the plane, including the flight crew. And when the problems persisted, they told the captain it was time to turn the plane around and head back to the terminal.

No. 4 - Florida Republicans on Wednesday rejected a move to create exemptions for rape, incest and human trafficking in their proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks, advancing the bill to tighten access to the procedure.

The Senate Health Policy Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, blocked the amendment from Democratic Sen. Lauren Book and then passed the bill on a party lines vote. Sen. Kelli Stargel, a Republican who sponsored the bill, noted that her proposal was not an all-out ban on abortion and said allowing such exemptions would give criminals more room to hide sexual crimes. The proposal in Florida comes as Republicans in states across the country have introduced legislation to limit access to abortion, much of it coming as the U.S. Supreme Court is weighing a major rollback of abortion rights and a potential overruling of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

No. 5 - The Broward County School Board has settled on two candidates for its permanent superintendent job, one a familiar face and one an outsider, after the board publicly interviewed three finalists.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright is the known commodity, having served in that position since August. So the board will choose between her and Michael Gaal, a former Air Force flight instructor who has been an administrator in three urban school districts: Oakland, Detroit, and Washington, D.C. Dr. Quintin Shepherd, who is currently the superintendent of a small school district in Texas, did not make the final cut. The board members asked each of the candidates a variety of questions, ranging from accelerating learning after the pandemic to school safety to mental health supports and more.

No. 6 - The next time you go to a bar, you may be greeted by a different type of bartender — her name is Cecilia.ai, and according to her maker, she’s the first robot interactive bartender in the world.

The rough overall shape and size of an arcade console game, Cecilia on a digital screen as a woman behind a bar, keeping busy in idle times through cleaning glasses and wipe down her virtual countertop. Customers interested in a drink can come up and say their order. Cecilia can respond to the order, such as saying a certain ingredient isn't available or suggesting an alternative option. At FIU, students are learning how to implement the technology and integrate it into the foodservice industry. The idea is not for Cecilia to take anyone’s job, but rather to relieve some of the pressure. Click here to see her work in a report from NBC 6’s Cristian Benavides.