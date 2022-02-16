6 to Know: Typo Sends Miami Beach Drivers to Trump 2024 Merch Website

It’s Wednesday, February 16th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Recently released documents reveal the tangled web of allegations involving a murder-for-hire plot, fraud and witness tampering in last year's killing of a Transportation Security Administration agent outside of her southwest Miami-Dade apartment.

Le'Shonte Jones, 24, was shot in broad daylight on May 3, 2021, outside of the Coral Bay Cove apartments. She died at the scene. Her 3-year-old daughter was also struck and injured. Javon Carter, 29; Romiel Robinson, 35; and Jasmine Martinez, 33, all face murder charges in her death, Miami-Dade police announced Friday. Martinez is accused of being the mastermind of the plot and allegedly used a federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to bankroll the hit on Jones, according to an arrest warrant.

No. 2 - A well-known Miami Gardens pastor and businessman is facing multiple charges after authorities said he stole an elderly man's home through a complicated scheme to defraud.

Eric Readon, pastor of the New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church, was arrested Tuesday on charges including exploitation of an elderly person, organized scheme to defraud, conspiracy to commit organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and theft from a person 65 or older, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said. Readon, 46, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail where he was being held on $42,500 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

No. 3 - An apparent typo was sending motorists in South Florida seeking to resolve their traffic citations to a website selling 2024 merchandise for former President Donald Trump, officials said.

Miami Beach police had been handing out the erroneous fliers until last week, police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez told the Miami Herald on Monday. He did not know how long they had been in circulation. “We’re aware of this typographical error now,” Rodriguez said. “We put out a notice to officers to discontinue using them.” The flier explained how to resolve minor traffic tickets online by visiting the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts website. The problem was the web address printed in the flier left out a hyphen, prompting drivers to visit the wrong website.

No. 4 - Broward County Public Schools is looking for more than a few good men and women.

The school district has about 1,200 job openings, everything from teachers to bus drivers to custodians, so an intensive recruitment drive is underway. The first district-wide, all-positions job fair will be held at Western High School in Davie on February 26th. Job seekers need to sign up in advance on the district’s website. The job openings are in every facet of school district operations. You can serve children as a teacher’s aide, or serve them lunch in the cafeteria, or join the custodian corps and really mop up the recruitment drive.

No. 5 - Starting this week, the masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The theme park resort announced Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception. Face masks still will be needed for visitors ages 2 and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort's monorail, buses and the resort's sky gondola. The change in mask policy takes effect starting Thursday, Disney World officials said on the resort's website. Current guidelines require all visitors to wear masks in all indoor locations, regardless of their vaccination status.

No. 6 - For most, youth soccer is just an activity you do growing up – but for the players of the Little Haiti Football Club in North Miami, it is so much more.

Most players are Haitian, including recent arrivals getting a grip on learning English. And many — just in their teens — live here alone. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday night, the players gather to practice – and since their founding in 2014, the team has worked hard to get players to graduate high school and go on to college. The majority ride the bus or the jitneys to get to the field. Back in May of 2019, three players waiting to get on a city bus to meet their teammates during the early morning hours so they could compete in a tournament were struck and killed by a drunk driver. And this year – something incredible happened. Click here for more on how the team overcame tragedy to achieve something great in a report from NBC 6’s Cristian Benavides.