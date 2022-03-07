6 to Know: New Video Shows Car Reversing into Section of Miami Beach Restaurant

It’s Monday, March 7th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Multiple agencies responded to a call of a wooden vessel carrying more than 300 Haitian migrants in the shallow waters off Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo Sunday, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Boarder Patrol, Monroe County, Miami Dade Fire Rescue were all on the scene responding to the latest migrant vessel trying to reach the United States, in what authorities suspect is a smuggling operation. Authorities say the sail freighter came aground 300 yards from shore. At least three people were injured but there is no concrete information on where the injured were taken or where the other migrants were being taken, but they are in U.S. Border Patrol custody and will be processed for removal proceedings.

No. 2 - Dozens of high school and college students rallied at the Torch of Friendship in Miami before boarding a bus to Tallahassee to protest against what many opponents have termed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The bill, formally called the Parental Rights in Education, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in Kindergarten through 3rd grade, though some fear the vagueness could make it broader. The Florida Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill Monday. Supporters of the bill say that the headlines are not what they seem. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Alyssa Hyman.

No. 3 - Russia announced a yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, but previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow's armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after the announcement.

A day earlier, hundreds of thousands of civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from what Ukrainian officials said was Russian shelling in cities in the center, north and south. Ahead of a third round of talks planned for Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said a cease-fire would start in the morning, and safe passages would open for civilians from the capital of Kyiv, the southern port city of Mariupol, and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy. Some of the evacuation routes, however, would funnel civilians toward Russia or its ally Belarus — unlikely destinations for many Ukrainians who would prefer to head toward countries on the western and southern borders.

No. 4 - A new surveillance video shows the moment one person was killed and several were hospitalized after a driver accelerated into the outdoor dining area of a Miami Beach restaurant on Feb. 24.

Initial video of the incident, provided by Only in Dade, showed a large presence of first responders at the Call Me Gaby restaurant. However, the new video shows the car quickly backing into the tables, as well as people running away from the scene and the reaction of valet drivers across the street who put their hands on their heads in shock. The driver in the incident, 75-year-old Regitze Gamble, likely won't be criminally charged but is expected to be cited, according to police. Gary Prince, 67, was the man fatally struck while eating a meal with friends at Call Me Gaby.

No. 5 - A South Florida community is taking legal action against their homeowners association after a steep increase in fees. Residents at The Hammocks met Saturday to discuss their plan and collect money to pay a lawyer.

At the meeting, many wanted to ensure the group chose the right lawyer in an effort to stop a 400 percent increase in HOA fees. The group also received guidance from District 11 board member, Christian Cevallos. Cevallos attended the meeting and urged the residents of The Hammocks to get organized and united. Earlier this year, the lawyer representing the homeowners association told NBC 6 they hadn’t raised their fees in seven years. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Victor Jorges.

No. 6 - Fort Lauderdale officials are making safety a priority as they're expecting a large influx of spring breakers in the coming weeks.

Police and fire rescue officials held a news conference Friday to outline what spring breakers can expect when they arrive in Fort Lauderdale, where crowds are expected to reach levels not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic. Schultz said some spring breakers have already arrived but a surge was expected to start this weekend and last the next few weeks. When spring breakers check into area hotels, they'll be receiving a letter from police and the city manager welcoming them and reminding them of the rules and regulations. Among the rules being enforced are no tents, coolers, or other structures on the sand, no amplified or live music, no drinking on the sand or sidewalks, and no underage drinking.