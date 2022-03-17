6 to Know: Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Bust

It’s Thursday, March 17th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - One man was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday.

The shooting happened near a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a red Nissan sedan was on the expressway when someone shot at it, hitting the driver and passenger. After the shooting the car collided into a concrete barrier wall, officials said. Footage showed the sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was driving was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

No. 2 - Family, friends and co-workers are mourning an employee of a popular Fort Lauderdale restaurant who was shot and killed at the eatery allegedly by a former employee.

A memorial was growing outside Shooters Waterfront restaurant Wednesday for the victim, identified as 35-year-old Jordan Siddiq, a day after the shocking act of violence. Siddiq was also a real estate agent and helped his family run Sterling Dry Cleaners in Davie. He was described by family members as a hard worker, selfless, and "the best son." Dozens showed up to the restaurant Wednesday to pay their respects with flowers and pictures of Siddiq, who friends said worked as a server and lived in Weston. 33-year-old Angel Candelaria fled the scene but was taken into custody less than two hours later, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said. Candelaria faces a first-degree murder charge, and remained behind bars Wednesday, jail records showed.

No. 3 - Four Disney employees were among more than 100 people arrested as part of a human trafficking operation in Florida, authorities said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Wednesday announced the arrest of 108 people as part of "Operation March Sadness 2," a six-day undercover operation. One of the Disney employees was a 27-year-old man who worked as a lifeguard at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, Judd said. That man allegedly sent sexual images of himself and graphic sexual messages to an undercover detective who was posing online as a 14-year-old girl, Judd said. Another Disney employee arrested was a 24-year-old man who worked at the Cosmic Restaurant. Other Disney employees arrested were a 45-year-old IT worker and a 27-year-old software developer, Judd said.

No. 4 - Federal officials confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the families of most of those killed or wounded in a 2018 Parkland high school shooting over the FBI's failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack.

Attorneys for 16 of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and some of those wounded previously announced in November that they had reached a monetary settlement with the government over the FBI's failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the massacre. The 17th family chose not to sue. The government's announcement Wednesday said the settlement resolves 40 cases connected to the shooting for $127.5 million. The settlement does not amount to an admission of fault by the United States, according to a Justice Department news release.

No. 5 - An Opa-locka sergeant who has been in the news before is taking legal action against the city and its former police chief.

In a lawsuit filed earlier this week, Opa-locka Sergeant Sergio Perez claims he’s been retaliated against for bringing to light what he says is the mismanagement of the department. In an exclusive interview with NBC 6, Perez said that —despite being under the microscope before — he has done his best to help residents since his hiring in 2008. NBC 6 spoke with Perez over the phone Wednesday because he is on medical leave from the department and couldn’t leave his home. To hear what both he and his lawyer had to say, click here for the story in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 6 - A Miami Beach man is on the front line of the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, helping thousands of people who have been forced out of their homes.

Arnie Weiss spoke to NBC 6 through Zoom from the main train station in Košice, the second-largest city in Slovakia. His roots in South Florida run deep, having grown up on Miami Beach. He and his wife Silvia are part of the lifeline, the rescue group, helping Ukrainians forced from their homeland because of the Russian invasion. During the interview, he flipped the camera and gave a walking tour of what the train station looks like. Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees had just arrived. At one point, Weiss showed a group of children surrounding a man making balloon animals. Click here to find out why he’s stepping up in a report from NBC 6’s Steve Litz.

