6 to Know: Gunman Sought After Barber Shot Inside North Miami Barbershop

It’s Wednesday, April 27th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Police are searching for a suspect after a barber was shot inside his North Miami barbershop Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the shop on West Dixie Highway near Northeast 132nd Street. The victim's wife identified him as Daniel Jijuste. She said he was shot several times and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Jijuste was working when someone walked in and opened fire, the wife said. The motive for the shooting was unknown. Police are still searching for a suspect.

No. 2 - A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a locksmith he'd hired at his southwest Miami-Dade home.

Andre Paul-Noel III, 26, is facing second-degree murder and burglary charges in the Sunday evening shooting of 32-year-old Edwin Boyce Molina, Miami-Dade Police said. According to an arrest report, Paul-Noel hired Molina, a locksmith, for a lockout call at his home on Southwest 170th Street. While Molina was outside Paul-Noel's home, Paul-Noel pulled out a handgun and shot Molina multiple times in the back, the report said. Paul-Noel called 911 and admitted to shooting Molina, the report said. Paul-Noel was later arrested and booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

No. 3 - Simmering anger bubbled to the surface during the first session of the Tuesday afternoon jury selection in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

The entire pool of 70 prospective jurors was dismissed after one man among them got upset. He was identified as juror 19. As deputies escorted him out of the courtroom, he was overheard saying "that's horrible." Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a sidebar discussion with all the attorneys and then dismissed the jury pool. A few were heard clapping. The man was separated from the other jurors in the corridor outside the courtroom. He told a deputy, "You traumatized us all," as jurors gathered by the elevators.

No. 4 - Four out of five. That’s the ratio InterMiami CF needs to build its Miami Freedom Park at the Melreese Golf Course, four yes votes on the Miami City Commission.

So far, only one commissioner has tipped his hand on how he’ll vote on the InterMiami CF stadium issue. Commissioner Manolo Reyes has opposed it from the start. One big proponent of the deal, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, spoke to NBC 6 Tuesday. NBC 6 started by asking Suarez if the city can afford to give up 130 acres of green space to development. “I think that’s a misperception because right now it’s a golf course, and it’s a golf course that only a very small segment of our city uses,” Suarez said. Click here for what else he had to say in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 5 - HCA Healthcare gave Florida International University $1.5 million towards fixing the nursing shortage in the state.

"It's a much-needed gift because there is a shortage of nursing professors, not only in Florida but throughout the nation," said Ora Strickland, the Dean of FIU Nursing School. HCA Healthcare has committed a total of $10 million to over three years to colleges and universities serving Black and Latino communities. FIU is federally designated as a Hispanic and Minority Institution with a student body that is 61% Hispanic. FIU officials say the gift will go towards hiring more nursing professors, admitting more students to the nursing program, and providing scholarships.

No. 6 - No Jimmy Butler and no Kyle Lowry? No problem for the Miami Heat.

The Heat used a big night from several bench players in the absence of the two veterans to hold on for the 97-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of their first round series and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Miami, the top seed in the East, advances in the playoffs one year after being swept in the first round by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks. Victor Oladipo led the Heat with 23 points while Bam Adebayo added 20 points. The Heat will now play the winner of the series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.