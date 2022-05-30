6 to Know: South Florida Cities Holding Events to Remember Memorial Day

It’s Monday, May 30th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - In cities across South Florida on Monday, Memorial Day events will take place to remember the lives of military personnel lost while serving in the United States armed forces.

Cities such as Coral Springs, Davie and Hialeah will be among the locations holding events Monday. Officials on Miami Beach have expected more tourists to arrive throughout the holiday weekend. Memorial Day weekend is considered a high-impact weekend, which means police are working 13-hour shifts, license plate readers will be activated along the causeways, and code enforcement will step up patrol for businesses.

No. 2 - After multiple migrant landings in the Florida Keys, 28 Cuban migrants were taken into custody on Sunday.

Several groups of migrants made landfall in homemade vessels, all being taken into custody in a 12-hour period, according to Border Patrol. No injuries were reported, according to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.

No. 3 - President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families of the 19 schoolchildren and two teachers killed by a gunman. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: “We will.”

At Robb Elementary School, Biden visited a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for each of those killed — and first lady Jill Biden added a bouquet of white flowers to those already placed in front of the school sign. The couple then viewed individual altars erected in memory of each student, the first lady touching the children's photos as they moved along the row. After visiting the memorial, Biden attended Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where several victims’ families are members, and one of the families was in attendance. Speaking directly to the children in the congregation, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller tried to assuage the fears of the youngsters, some appearing about the same age as the victims.

No. 4 - A Miami-Dade judge on Saturday gave initial approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion to families who lost loved ones in the collapse last year of a Surfside beachfront condominium building in which 98 people died.

The quick settlement of the unprecedented collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building in the early morning hours of June 24, 2021, means that potentially years of court battles will be avoided. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman, who is overseeing the lawsuits filed after the collapse, said during a hearing held remotely it was the best possible outcome given the loss of life and property in the disaster.

No. 5 - With sophistication and research, scammers managed to victimize a trauma surgeon. Dr. Jessica Babcock is a professional, highly-educated person.

Babcock was fooled by two men who persuaded her they were real City of Miami Police officers. It started with a voicemail on her phone. The police department’s front desk number was displayed on her phone. She then Googled the name of the officer who supposedly left the message, and it was a real person, a sergeant at the department. In this case, the fake cop told Babcock she was under a gag order, could not discuss this case, and would be arrested when she got to her destination that day, which was the airport to catch a flight. To find out more and how you can avoid being a victim, click here for a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 6 - In what will go down as one of the best Game 7 contests in the history of the NBA playoffs, the Miami Heat fell one game short of another appearance in the Finals.

Miami got another monster night from forward Jimmy Butler and his 35 points, but the Boston Celtics came out on top with a 100-96 win to bring home the Eastern Conference championship and advance to the NBA Finals for the 22nd time. Bam Adebayo added 25 points while Kyle Lowry had 15 points for a Heat team that shot just 20 percent in the game from three point range. Jayson Tatum lead Boston with 26 points while Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown added 24 points each. Boston will now advance to play the Golden State Warriors, with Game 1 of that series taking place Thursday.