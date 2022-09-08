6 to Know: Miami-Dade School Board Opposes Recognizing LGBTQ History Month

It’s Thursday, September 8th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Two teens remained hospitalized Wednesday as an investigation continued into a Sunday night boat crash near Boca Chita Key that killed a high school senior from Miami.

A total of 14 people were on the 29-foot boat when it struck a channel marker in the Intracoastal waterway near the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County around 6:30 p.m., a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. All 14 occupants were ejected from the boat during the crash and more than half of them were injured, the report said. Among the passengers on the boat were two adults and 12 17-year-old students from Our Lady of Lourdes Academy and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, two all-girls Catholic schools in Miami-Dade County. Luciana "Lucy" Fernandez, a senior at Lourdes Academy, died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash.

No. 2 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week.

Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. "Obviously when you have the situation like that, there is going to be a new commissioner and we understand that," DeSantis said. DeSantis has the power to suspended Martinez and appoint a replacement. According to an arrest warrant, the charges stem from money Martinez allegedly accepted in exchange for him helping a supermarket owner and property owner who were having issues over cargo storage containers.

No. 3 - The Miami-Dade County Public Schools board majorly opposed a measure to recognize and observe October as LGBTQ History Month.

Eight board members voted no on the measure Wednesday night. The only "yes" vote was from Lucia Baez-Geller, who sponsored the item. The measure was approved last year but was up for approval again. The opposition and renewal come after the so-called "don't say gay" law — titled officially as the Parental Rights in Education bill — which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis back in March. It specifically prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade. The measure would have directed the superintendent to explore and provide information and resources to 12th graders about landmark Supreme Court cases, such as one that recognized same-sex marriage and another that ruled employers couldn't fire workers for being gay or transgender.

No. 4 - The recent death of a 34-year-old Memphis jogger and teacher has brought up some safety concerns for women who run alone in South Florida.

Eliza Fletcher’s body was found in an abandoned home in Memphis, and Cleotha Abston has been accused of kidnapping and first-degree murder. According to the 2022 National Women’s Running Survey, 47% of women said they’ve been verbally harassed or cat-called when running. Almost 11% said they had been followed or intimidated. Before you hang up your sneakers, there are some safety tips for women who enjoy running. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Amanda Plasencia.

No. 5 - Thousands of animals found their forever homes in South Florida during this year's nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign.

There were 2,682 adoptions during the month of August in South Florida. NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 are part of the month-long effort by NBCUniversal Local which works to promote pet adoptions, support local shelters, and increase community awareness of animal welfare. Since the campaign's start in 2015, more than 850,000 pets across the country have been adopted. This year's campaign — which lasted from Aug. 1-31 — included more than 1,000 animal shelters and rescues across the United States, Puerto Rico and Guam.

No. 6 - The four words we’ve been waiting for: The NFL is back.

After last watching the Los Angeles Rams lift the Super Bowl title against the Cincinnati Bengals, we now get to watch them start off the 2022 campaign against the Buffalo Bills in what should be a huge test for the Southern California franchise. Buffalo, led by star quarterback Josh Allen, also hopes to get the new season started right as it looks to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. Coverage starts at 7 p.m. with NFL Kickoff 2022 right here on NBC 6.