6 to Know: Funeral Services for Slain College Student From South Florida Scheduled

It’s Monday, October 11th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A woman who is accused of shooting her former manager in the chest after she was fired from her job at a Metro by T-Mobile in Lauderhill has surrendered to authorities at the Broward Sheriff's Office Main Jail, police said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Just around midnight Sunday, 27-year-old Rachel Boisette surrendered to authorities and has been charged with attempted homicide with a firearm, police said. Investigators were at the scene of a hit-and-run in the 5500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard Friday, when they got a call about someone trespassing at the T-Mobile store nearby. Boisette was a former worker who came to the store to confront her manager about being fired. An arrest affidavit shows Boisette entered the store many times throughout the day on Friday starting at about 1 p.m. and created a disturbance. The report says several 911 calls came from the store.

No. 2 - Miya Marcano, the 19-year-old South Florida woman who disappeared and whose body was found in Orlando a week later, will be laid to rest this coming week.

The wake will take place Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the memorial service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Both will be at the Cooper City Church of God located at 9191 Stirling Road and the service will be live-streamed here. The interment will take place at Bailey Memorial Gardens in North Lauderdale. Marcano's aunt Semone Westmaas also confirmed the creation of the Miya Marcano Foundation saying, in part, that the foundation "has a mission to support, educate and provide resources to families of missing persons, while advocating for the protection of students and our most vulnerable population."

No. 3 - Passengers are frustrated in South Florida after Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights, about 27 percent of its schedule.

The lines kept growing at the Southwest Airlines counter at Miami International Airport as hundreds of passengers have been stranded and are looking for a way back home quickly. Some say the first available flight is Tuesday. The airline blames weather challenges and air traffic control issues for more than 1,000 flight delays and cancellations across the country. In a statement, Southwest said, in part: “With fewer frequencies between cities in our current schedule, recovering during operational challenges is more difficult and prolonged.” Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place. Click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.

No. 4 - The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so "go out there and enjoy Halloween.” The director of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, gave a similar prediction two weeks earlier that outdoor trick-or-treating would be safe for kids, though she encouraged people to avoid crowded Halloween parties. COVID-19 vaccines so far have been approved for people 12 years and older. The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

No. 5 - Thousands of masqueraders and revelers made their way to the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds for the last of three days of the Miami Broward Carnival Sunday covered in beads, rhinestones and feathers to celebrate Caribbean culture.

Over 15 different Masquerade groups participated for this year’s carnival. The pandemic cancelled last year’s and other carnival celebrations around the world. Along with the costume parade there was food and a free concert for all to enjoy and officials say more people came to this Carnival than any other year before. Click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Marcine Joseph.

No. 6 – Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, while Brown showed no signs of slowing down as a playmaker, becoming the fastest NFL player to 900 receptions as the defending Super Bowl champions rolled to a 45-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Brady threw for more 400 yards with five TDs in the same game for the first time in his 22-year career. Antonio Brown, who joined the Bucs at midseason a year ago after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL personal conduct policy, scored on receptions of 62 and 4 yards in the first half. Jacoby Brissett completed 27 of 39 passes for 275 yards, two TDs and an interception in his third consecutive start filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa. Miami travels to London to face Jacksonville next Sunday.