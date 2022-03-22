6 to Know: Some Teachers Skeptical as Florida Governor Approves Raises

It’s Tuesday, March 22nd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The City of Miami Beach declared state of emergency measures — including a curfew — amid recent violence during spring break.

The move follows two separate shootings this weekend that left five people hospitalized. Mayor Dan Gelber, city commissioners, City Manager Alina T. Hudak and Police Chief Richard Clements addressed the violence Monday during a news conference. "Our city is past its endpoint," Gelber said. The curfew goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 6 a.m. Monday. It covers 23rd Street to the north, down to South Pointe Drive to the south, the ocean to the east and the bay to the west. Officials intend to impose the same curfew for the following weekend. Gelber emphasized his frustration with the violence despite the "massive deployment of police resources (the) city has ever seen."

No. 2 - A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend.

Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers arrived at a plaza after 4:30 p.m. in the 18300 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, where they pronounced Anderson dead at the scene. Surveillance video showed the moments after the deadly shooting. Buttler, wearing a white shirt, is seen walking through the parking lot after the incident. When he’s approached by a witness, he came back toward the barbershop — and police say the witness tackled Buttler in the parking lot.

No. 3 - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson pledged Monday to decide cases “without fear or favor” if the Senate confirms her historic nomination as the first Black woman on the high court.

Jackson, 51, thanked God and professed love for “our country and the Constitution” in a 12-minute statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee at the end of her first day of confirmation hearings, nearly four hours almost entirely consumed by remarks from the panel's 22 members. Republicans promised pointed questions over the coming two days, with a special focus on her record on criminal matters. Democrats were full of praise for President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee. With her family sitting behind her, her husband in socks bearing George Washington's likeness, Jackson stressed that she has been independent, deciding cases “from a neutral posture” in her nine years as a judge and that she is ever mindful of the importance of that role.

No. 4 - Civilians making the dangerous escape from Ukraine's embattled southern port hub of Mariupol described fleeing through street-to-street gun battles and past unburied corpses as a steady Russian bombardment tried to pound the city into submission.

While Russian forces carried on with the siege after the city's defenders refused demands to surrender, the Kremlin's ground offensives in other parts of the country were advancing slowly or not at all, knocked back by lethal hit-and-run attacks by the Ukrainians. The Ukrainian army said early Tuesday that it had forced Russian troops out of a strategically important Kyiv suburb following a fierce battle. The regained territory allowed Ukrainian forces to retake control of a key highway to the west and block Russian troops from surrounding Kyiv from the northwest.

No. 5 - Florida’s public school teachers are getting a raise. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday he would accept a budget line item that provides $800 million for teacher salary increases.

Each school district would get a share of that money and then decide how to allocate it. “We did $800 million for teacher pay initiatives, and this is one thing that will go a long way not only to support strong average minimum salaries across the state but also to support increased salaries for veteran teachers,” DeSantis said. “It sounds great as a soundbite, but it doesn’t actually affect our bottom lines, it really doesn’t,” said Sean Simpson, who has taught science at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for 18 years. “When we get a 1% raise when inflation is close to 7%, it’s insulting.” The governor said he hopes emphasizing raising starting salaries will bring more teachers into the profession. To hear why some teachers are skeptical, click here for a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 6 - The bus operator who was praised for her quick actions when a gunman opened fire inside of a Broward County transit bus, killing two, spoke out in a brief statement about the ordeal.

The county did not release her name, and she asked for privacy through a statement released Monday by Broward County Transit. "I believe God guided me to a place of safety last Thursday," she said. "I wasn't scared, my heart wasn't racing, God sent me there, I'm very sorry for the lives that were lost that day." When asked if she would ever drive again, she said, "I'm naturally a bus operator, I love what I do, I take pride in what I do, I love the people I drive for." Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Steve Litz.

