6 to Know: Party Shuts Down Early as South Beach Curfew Begins

It’s Friday, March 25th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shot a suspect during a planned drug operation Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

The shooting happened before noon near the intersection of Broward Boulevard and NW 27th Avenue, near the Broward Sheriff's Office headquarters. Sheriff Gregory Tony said he heard the gunfire inside his office when it erupted in a heavily trafficked area that includes fast-food restaurants and a strip mall. Tony said that undercover deputies had tried to arrest the suspect after making a drug buy. He said the suspect sped away in his car and into the sheriff's office parking lot, striking several cars. He then tried to run, but when he was pinned pulled a gun on the deputies, who fired, Tony said. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Family members identified him as 23-year-old Zy'Shonne Johnson.

No. 2 - The party will shut down early in South Beach Thursday night. The nightly curfew under the emergency order went into effect Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bars, clubs and restaurants in the area will close at the same time. The area bounded by 23rd Street and Dade Boulevard to the north will be affected. Liquor stores will have to stop selling alcohol by 6:00 p.m. The curfew extends through the weekend and will end Monday morning. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said Papi Steakhouse and Treehouse Miami have filed lawsuits against the city, challenging the curfew, at a time of booming business. Concerns are also being raised by Miami-Dade’s Black Advisory Board, which questioned if the curfew was an overreaction to the presence of black vacationers

No. 3 - Newly released body camera angles of a Sunrise police sergeant putting his hand on a fellow officer's throat give new insight into the highly charged encounter back in November.

The footage from five different police-worn bodycams show the tense encounter with an aggravated battery suspect in Sunrise, and captured the moments when Sgt. Christopher Pullease confronted a female officer. Pullease was suspended with pay and became the subject of an internal affairs investigation when the bodycam footage surfaced in January. In that footage, the faces of all the officers except Pullease were blurred and the audio was muted. The female officer hasn’t been identified because of the pending criminal battery case that might be filed against Pullease. To see the footage, click here for a report from NBC 6’s Marissa Bagg.

No. 4 - A highly contagious respiratory illness that is affecting dogs is prompting Miami-Dade Animal Services to issue a community alert.

Veterinarians have seen a recent increase in the number of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex cases across South Florida. CIRDC can pose a serious health risk to dogs. “(It is) caused by multiple viruses and bacteria that pretty much infect the respiratory tract of dogs,"Dr. Maria Serrano from MDAS said. While the illness can begin with coughing and sneezing, there are other signs too. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Claudia DoCampo.

No. 5 - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the speakers will be thumping at Bayfront Park starting Friday with the return of the annual Ultra Music Festival.

The outdoor electronic music festival will take place through Sunday with headliners including David Guetta, DJ Snake, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Carl Cox and more. The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Organizers announced in May 2021 an agreement to settle tensions with the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, an association representing 13 downtown condominium towers who initially had sought to remove the event from Bayfront Park. For all you need to know, click on this link.

No. 6 - The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team is back in action Friday in the NCAA tournament and just one win away from making history.

The No. 10 seeded ‘Canes will take on No. 11 seeded Iowa State in the Sweet 16 round in Chicago. A win by Miami will send the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight round for the first time in program history. Tipoff is just before 10 p.m. NBC 6 Sports will be live in the Windy City with a complete preview and highlights throughout the day.

