6 to Know: Video Shows Dolphin Attacking Trainer at Miami Seaquarium

It’s Wednesday, April 13th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Fabian Ramirez, a clerk at the One Food Store on Bailey Road in North Lauderdale, says he was assisting customers when he heard a commotion. Moments later, he realized a car was crashing into the front of the North Lauderdale store.

Ramirez says the car not only went crashing into the store, but hit a man along the way, pinning him inside. A man who asked to be identified as "Leepay" works next door to the store as a barber. Leepay says he saw the driver too. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators say the driver remained on the scene and was cooperative. The investigation is ongoing.

No. 2 - A dolphin was caught on camera attacking a trainer during a performance at Miami Seaquarium on Saturday.

A man named Shannon Carpenter was watching the Flipper show at the Seaquarium with his family when he recorded the moment a dolphin named Sundance suddenly turned on its trainer. "There was obviously some type of struggle and the crowd seemed to know something wasn't right," said Carpenter. "The trainer swam to the dock pretty quickly and she just kneeled there for the rest of the show while they kind of closed it down." In a statement to NBC 6, Miami Seaquarium said: "A dolphin and trainer accidentally collided in the water on Saturday while performing a routine behavior as part of the Flipper show. This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer." For now, the Seaquarium has not suspended any shows and is continuing business as usual.

No. 3 - A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off smoke grenades and fired a barrage of bullets in a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn, wounding at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the violence.

Chief of Detectives James Essig said investigators weren't sure whether the man, identified as Frank R. James, 62, had any link to the subway attack. Authorities were looking at his apparent social media posts, some of which led officials to tighten New York Mayor Eric Adams' security detail. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the posts “concerning.” The attack turned the morning commute into a scene of horror: a smoke-filled underground car, an onslaught of at least 33 bullets, screaming riders running through a station, bloodied people lying on the platform as others tended to them.

No. 4 - A South Florida corrections officer has been arrested after authorities said he plotted with undercover detectives to bring contraband items like cocaine and a gun into a prison and tried to arrange to have someone murdered.

Jose D. Alcazar, 49, was arrested Monday in Hialeah Gardens on numerous charges including solicitation of murder, cocaine possession, possession of a controlled substance, criminal solicitation, introducing a phone into prison, introducing a weapon into prison, and unlawful compensation for official behavior, an arrest report said. The investigation into Alcazar, an officer at the South Bay Correctional Facility in Palm Beach County, began in January after a confidential informant told investigators Alcazar was bringing contraband into the facility, the report said. Investigators learned Alcazar would pick up cocaine and other contraband items on the weekend to bring into the facility and set up an undercover operation using an investigator who posted as the informant's nephew, the report said.

No. 5 - Housing discrimination allegations are on the rise in Miami-Dade County as rent and home prices continue to increase.

Miami Gardens native Keisha Guyton moved back in with her parents this year. The mother of two told NBC 6 she started looking for a place last May and still no luck. Guyton applied and received a Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher - government money aimed to help people like her live in places they normally couldn’t afford. In a complaint she filed with the Miami-Dade Commission on Human Rights, Guyton claims she was rejected because she didn’t have an income of three times the total monthly rent – which will be more than $6,000 a month. Click here to find out more about this disturbing trend in a report from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

No. 6 - Police body camera video NBC 6 exclusively obtained shows American Airlines first-class passenger Elizabeth Bridget Morgan at Miami International Airport moments after she was taken off an international flight in January.

“The passenger in 1D came up and said ‘look I think he (flight attendant) needs your help,” a flight attendant can be heard saying. “She’s treating him very aggressively and badly.” According to a police report, Morgan “was refusing to wear her mask” and “became verbally aggressive” towards a flight attendant during the Miami to London flight. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told NBC 6 the number of unruly passengers has tripled since 2019. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.