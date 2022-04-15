6 to Know: Family Suing After Daughter Was Allegedly Raped at Bahamas Resort

It’s Friday, April 15th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The manhunt continued Thursday for a man accused of killing a woman and her teen daughter outside their North Lauderdale home.

An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Andre Odaine Anglin after a Wednesday morning shooting that claimed the lives of the two victims, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Friends have identified the woman as Jennifer Bellony and the girl was her 15-year-old daughter, and said the suspect is Bellony's ex-husband and the father of the teen. According to court records, Bellony accused Anglin of threatening to kill her, and had gotten a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him.

No. 2 - A Pennsylvania family has filed a lawsuit against a major hotel chain alleging negligent security after they say their 15-year-old daughter was raped on the property.

The family says the resort should have had adequate security in place to prevent something like that from happening. “This monster has destroyed her innocence," said the teen’s father, who agreed to do an interview as long as he not be identified. Last April, he and his family left to vacation in the Bahamas to stay at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Resort, which online markets itself as a family-friendly resort. They say what was supposed to be a dream getaway turned into a nightmare. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Alyssa Hyman you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 3 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Thursday that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

Appearing at an event at a church in Kissimmee, DeSantis signed House Bill 5, known as Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality. "We are here today to defend those who can't defend themselves," DeSantis said. "This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation." The bill, which will take effect July 1, contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking. Under current law, Florida allows abortions up to 24 weeks.

No. 4 - The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the first Covid-19 test that uses breath samples.

The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer test has to be done by a trained operator, but the FDA said it can provide a result in around three minutes. The test detects chemicals associated with the virus that causes the disease in a breath sample, and if it’s positive it should be followed up by a molecular test, the agency said in a statement. The test uses equipment about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage.

No. 5 - A man — all dressed up and allegedly ready to steal — was caught on surveillance breaking into a woman's mailbox in southwest Miami-Dade several times.

Less than four minutes after a postal worker left mail in Claudia's mailbox back in March, her surveillance camera captured a man walking off with at least one piece of mail. Claudia believes the man wasn't in on this alone. When she got an alert from her cameras on her phone, she walked outside and saw him getting into a white SUV. Blanca Alvarez with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service says one way to protect your mail is to sign up for informed delivery. Click here for more tips in a report from NBC 6’s Laura Rodriguez you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 6 - Marie St. Louis says her life turned upside down on Sept. 28, 2020.

She got a phone call saying her mother and father, Delourdes and Armand St. Louis, were in an accident on State Road 7 in Lauderhill. Her mother died at the hospital. Her father survived the crash but died four weeks later. Police say Decarius Richards was going about 80 mph — double the speed limit — when he crashed into the couple’s SUV, causing it to flip over twice. It’s reckless driving Lauderhill police are trying to crack down on through their new aggressive driving campaign. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Kim Wynne you’ll see Only on 6.