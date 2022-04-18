6 to Know: Ukrainian Refugees Spend First Major Holiday in South Florida

It’s Monday, April 18th – and NBC 6 has the top stories of the day.

No. 1 - Miami-Dade Police are investigating after two adults and two juveniles were shot at a Golden Glades residence Sunday.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near the 15000 block of South River Drive. Police say that when units responded, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. An adult male and two juveniles were shot, and an adult female was grazed. The two juveniles were shot in the lower extremities. The adult male and the juveniles were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The adult male was listed in critical condition and the juveniles in stable condition.

No. 2 - Multiple explosions apparently caused by missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in the east.

Six people were killed in the strikes, the regional governor reported, while another eight were wounded. Maksym Kozytsky said there were four strikes, three of which hit military infrastructure facilities and one struck a tire shop. He said emergency teams were putting out fires caused by the strikes. He said one of the wounded was a child. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to “fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital Mariupol, meanwhile, where the ruined port city’s last known pocket of resistance was holed up in a sprawling steel plant laced with tunnels.

No. 3 - For many Ukrainian refugees, Easter is the first major holiday they are spending far from home as Russia continues to attack Ukraine.

NBC 6 spoke to refugees who are now living in South Florida at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Cooper City. One woman from Mykolaiv walked us through her journey. Halyna Tkachenko left everything behind at the age of 72 and made the perilous journey with her daughter through Ukraine. Click here for her emotional story and the stories of others in a report from NBC 6’s Cristian Benavides.

No. 4 - A teacher took on a major hospital in South Florida to ensure deaf patients are treated fairly. Now, her efforts are paying off in more ways than one.

NBC 6 first reported on Rose Adams’ story after she filed a lawsuit against the Cleveland Clinic in Weston. In an exclusive interview with NBC 6, Rose described six frightening days at the hospital with no idea what was being said because she said they didn’t provide a sign language interpreter during her treatment. In the lawsuit, she claims the hospital violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Cleveland Clinic was eventually fined $15,000 and required to provide additional training for staff, which the court confirmed it had done. The funds from the settlement were directed to the Center for Independent Living of Broward, a nonprofit that offers assistance to people with disabilities.

No. 5 - If you're scrambling to finish your taxes, it's easy to overlook the forms needed for a complete and accurate return. Such careless errors may delay your refund, according to the IRS.

In most states, you'll need to file your federal return and pay your bill by April 18 to avoid late filing and payment penalties. But filing an extension by the due date dodges the late-filing fee of 5% of your unpaid balance per month, capped at 25%. Whether you file your return now or after an extension, you'll need to have all your paperwork handy to sidestep IRS scrutiny. Click here for a complete list of what you need to know.

No. 6 - Duncan Robinson couldn't miss shots. Trae Young couldn't make shots. In simplest terms, that's how Game 1 went for Miami and Atlanta.

Robinson came off the bench to set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the top-seeded Heat forced Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the eighth-seeded Hawks in the opener of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday. Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat, 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21, P.J. Tucker added 16 and Kyle Lowry had 10. Game 2 is Tuesday.