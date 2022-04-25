6 to Know: Sunrise Teens Remembered After Canal Crash Drownings

It’s Monday, April 25th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A man is being held for questioning after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday after a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police responded to a Shotspotter call around 5:30 p.m. near the 10600 block of Southwest 170th Street. Police say preliminary information revealed that an altercation between two men occurred before shots were fired and are awaiting a search warrant to search the property. The victim was transported to Jackson South Trauma Center but didn’t survive. Police say the man who is detained, lives at the residence.

No. 2 - Friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of the teens who drowned in a crash in Sunrise last week.

Venkata Krishnamurthy, 18, got lost and lost control of his vehicle late Tuesday night and drove into the body of water near Silver Lakes Boulevard and NW 12th Street. Aden Perry, 17, was walking his family dog with his mom when he saw the crash and jumped into the water to try to save Krishnamurthy, but both of the teens drowned. People close to the family told NBC 6 that Krishnamurthy was on the phone with his father when it all happened. On Sunday, loved ones gathered to reflect on the life of young Krishnamurthy, who many of them better know as "Sai." Perry was a junior at Western High School. Family members also described him as kind-hearted, courageous, and a person who achieved great academic success.

No. 3 - Police are investigating after the body of a man and an illegal meth lab were discovered Saturday at a hotel in Plantation.

Plantation police identified the body as Joshua Teems, 35, from Georgia. Police, fire rescue and hazmat crews responded before 3 p.m to the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Peters Road near South University Drive. Investigators recovered illicit chemicals from a hotel room and believe the man may have died of an overdose. Police also believe this was a "shake-and-bake" operation and the man had made the drugs for his personal consumption.

No. 4 - American Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday after a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv that Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy is committed to winning his country's fight against Russia and that the United States will help him achieve that goal.

“He has the mindset that they want to win, and we have the mindset that we want to help them win,” Austin told reporters in Poland, the day after the three-hour face-to-face meeting with Zelenskyy in Ukraine. Austin said that the nature of the fight in Ukraine had changed now that Russia has pulled away from the wooded northern regions to focus on the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas. Because the nature of the fight has evolved, so have Ukraine's military needs, and Zelenskyy is now focused on more tanks, artillery and other munitions.

No. 5 - A family is demanding answers after a woman died following a plastic surgery procedure at a Miami clinic.

Tanesha Walker was discharged after the surgery earlier this week at the New Life Plastic Surgery center. Her family said Walker died Wednesday. "She was there for everyone," said her niece, Tataneshia Middleton, when describing the grandmother of 11 kids. "She took care of all of them emotionally." Walker's family said she flew from Indiana to Miami for breast reduction surgery but instead went to New Life Plastic Surgery for liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift. Middleton said the change took place after a local doctor refused to treat Walker due to her BMI. NBC 6 Investigators found this was the second time a patient died following a procedure at New Life Plastic Surgery, with the first patient dying in February after a blood clot ended up in her lungs following a liposuction and tummy tuck procedure. To hear the family’s pleas, click here for the story from NBC 6’s Julie Leonardi you’ll hear Only on 6.

No. 6 - Miami used team defense to smother Atlanta's Trae Young and then leaned on Jimmy Butler to take the scoring lead.

Butler scored 13 of his 36 points in a dominant second quarter and the Heat beat the Hawks 110-86 while again shutting down Young on Sunday night to take a 3-1 series lead. Miami can wrap up the first-round series in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Miami. Miami ended Atlanta’s six-game home winning streak despite playing without point guard Kyle Lowry, who was held out with a left hamstring strain. Butler said some of his motivation to take the scoring lead was the need to fill the void left by Lowry's injury.