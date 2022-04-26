6 to Know: Mother Seeks Justice For Son Fatally Shot in SW Miami-Dade Home

It’s Tuesday, April 26th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A mother is seeking answers after her son was fatally shot Sunday evening in a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Edwin Molina, 32, was found by police suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Jackson South Trauma Center where he died from his injuries. Police said preliminary information showed Molina and a 26-year-old man had been involved in some sort of altercation that led to shots being fired. The 26-year-old was taken into custody and later brought to a local hospital to receive an involuntary medical evaluation, police said. Taylor is desperate for answers. She tells NBC 6 she doesn't understand why her son was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

No. 2 - Miami Police are investigating an armed home invasion at a luxury high-rise condo building in Edgewater early Monday.

The incident happened at the Paraiso Bayviews building on Northeast 32nd Street near Biscayne Boulevard. Police said a resident of the building was forced into his condo at gunpoint around 6:30 a.m. and robbed of money and jewelry. Officers spent hours examining the victim's vehicle, a black Lamborghini, in the condo's front driveway. Police said the victim drove the vehicle back to the building after the robbery and called police.

No. 3 - Nearly 60 prospective jurors were picked from another 240 people screened on Monday for the life-or-death sentencing of convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

This batch of jurors could be the latest group or the first of many more to be chosen for the sentencing phase. The state started the day with a motion to strike about 250 jurors already chosen from more than 1,200 during the previous six days of jury selection, citing a procedural error. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer granted the state’s motion but also agreed to hear on Wednesday the defense team’s argument to keep those jurors. Depending on which way the judge rules, there could be about 310 of 1,420 jurors chosen so far or just those chosen Monday. Jury selection continues Tuesday and Wednesday.

No. 4 - A member of the Miami Hurricanes football team was reportedly in a vehicle last week that was involved in a fatal car crash in northeast Miami-Dade.

Freshman linebacker Wesley Bissainthe was among four passengers in a car that collided with another vehicle on just before 6:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Northeast 199th Street and 3rd Avenue, The Miami Herald reported. According to Miami-Dade Police, a Lexus driven by 52-year-old Saul Dauphin was traveling eastbound on Ives Dairy Road when it turned left in front of a Mercedes Benz driven by 18-year-old Zaylan Reese. Dauphin was pronounced dead at the scene while Reese was transported to Jackson North Hospital. Four other people who were inside the Mercedes, reportedly including Bissainthe, were transported to Joe DiMaggio Hospital in Hollywood with non-life-threatening injuries.

No. 5 - A man convicted of burning tire marks across a gay-pride streetscape in South Florida while participating in a rally for former President Donald Trump last summer must write a 25-page essay on the deadly 2016 shooting at a gay nightclub in the state.

A Palm Beach County circuit judge ordered Alexander Jerich, 20, of Lake Worth, to write the essay during a Thursday hearing, according to court records. The essay about the 49 people killed during the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando is due at a June 8 sentencing hearing for Jerich. Jerich joined a convoy of about 30 vehicles last June in Delray Beach to celebrate Trump's birthday, officials said. A video that quickly went viral showed a white pickup truck adorned with a Trump flag and registered to Jerich's father burning tire marks into a rainbow design painted on the road at an intersection. Officials said the design had been unveiled just a day earlier to celebrate Pride Month, which is meant to promote LGBTQ rights.

No. 6 - The Inter Miami CF stadium issue comes to a head on Thursday.

The City of Miami Commission will decide whether to move forward with the plan to allow the club to build a soccer stadium along with a hotel, office park, shopping and restaurants on what is now the Melreese Public Golf Course. In an interview with NBC 6, Inter Miami CF CEO and managing owner Jorge Mas discussed the proposal, beginning with his view on why it’s vastly different from the Marlins Park deal. Marlins Park, now loanDepot park, was built with about $600 million in taxpayer dollars. NBC 6 asked Mas if the plan isn’t just a big real estate deal that happens to include a stadium. Click here for his answer in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.