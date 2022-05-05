6 to Know: Family Seeks Justice for Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run

It’s Thursday, May 5th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed a man last Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

Family members of the victim, 57-year-old Allen Trowbridge, say they want justice. On April 29 around 3:40 a.m., Allen was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle on North Federal Highway, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. Police say the driver never stopped. Police released surveillance video Wednesday of the pick-up truck that was allegedly involved. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 954-764-4357.

No. 2 - Passengers on a Carnival Cruise Ship that docked Tuesday in Seattle say more than 100 people aboard the ship tested positive for COVID-19 and the ship was overwhelmed.

Multiple people say they’re in quarantine at Seattle-area hotels after testing positive or being exposed to someone with COVID-19. Carnival Cruise Line would not confirm how many people tested positive but said there were a number of positive cases, NBC affiliate KING5 reported. Darren Sieferston, a passenger on the cruise from Miami to Seattle, is in quarantine after testing positive. He said the crew's response was chaotic. Carnival said there were no serious health issues. The company’s website says guests are required to be fully vaccinated and tested before a trip. Some exemptions are accommodated with proper testing.

No. 3 - A homeowner is speaking out after a series of bizarre thefts took place last month at her northwest Miami-Dade home.

On April 25th, the homeowner named Nicole said her family discovered something quite interesting in their mailbox - a pineapple. The discovery prompted them to check their security cameras, finding the person who left the fruit also stole items from their front porch. What's more concerning is that the person came back two days later. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez you'll see Only on 6.

No. 4 - South Florida rent spikes are the highest in the nation, according to a report by Realtor.com.

The booming housing and rental market is straining an important safety net system, meant to stop needy Floridians from becoming homeless. Section 8 Housing Choice vouchers are one of the most common ways the government helps people find and keep affordable housing. But many tell NBC 6 Investigators there is simply not enough supply of vouchers to deal with the housing crisis nationwide. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.

No. 5 - For just the 11th time in the history of Formula 1 racing, a city in the United States will host an event with South Florida being the latest site.

The Miami Grand Prix will take place Sunday at the 3.36-mile Miami International Autodrome, a course built specifically for the race at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. You can find a complete list of all you need to know by clicking here. While the race is going on, the judge ordered the Grand Prix to monitor noise levels in the neighborhood, at a park just north of the stadium. If the numbers are deemed excessive, it might have an impact on whether next year’s race will occur. Click here for more about some of those concerns from residents in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 6 - Bam Adebayo scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler had 22 points and 12 assists, and the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-103 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Victor Oladipo scored 19 points on his 30th birthday and Tyler Herro added 18 for the Heat, the East’s No. 1 seed. Oladipo had 10 of those points in the fourth quarter. Game 3 is Friday in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers are back on the ice Thursday for Game 2 of their first round series against the Washington Capitals. Florida, who had the best record in the NHL this season, dropped Game 1 on Tuesday.