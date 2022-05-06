6 to Know: Florida Sheriff Warns of Danger With Shark-Infested Beach Video

It’s Friday, May 6th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Family members and police are searching for a killer behind a shocking execution-style killing at a Fort Lauderdale convenience store that was caught on camera.

The crime happened inside Tony’s Market, a convenience store near Sunrise Boulevard and Interstate 95 back on March 13. Surveillance footage from the store shows several people inside the store, including 34-year-old Steven Black. At one point, a man in a black hooded sweatshirt walks into the store, pulls out a gun and fatally shoots Black near the entrance. Colette Black, the victim's mother, said she's shocked someone would've targeted her son. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

No. 2 - Crews are working to put out a large brush fire that broke out in a portion of the Everglades west of several Broward and Palm Beach County cities.

The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department posted a message on Twitter saying it was aware of smoke in the cities due to the fire. Florida Forest Services Everglades Division did not release details on the fire at this time. The agency did say no controlled burns were authorized in the district Thursday. Two fires appear to be burning northwest of Parkland and Boca Raton, while another is burning just west Sunrise, according to an interactive burn map posted on the Florida Forest Service website. Winds pick up out of the southwest and west later in the weekend, which could very well make the situation worse and bring more smoke to populated areas. Unfortunately, rain chances remain low through the weekend.

No. 3 - A video that went viral last week shows a group of boaters who claim they got out of trouble with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office by playing a game of rock, paper, scissors with a deputy.

The incident happened near Peanut Island and the boater involved, Adam Freedman, told NBC 6 Thursday that the game got his group out of paying about $500 in fines. "He was like 'oh you don’t have this, you don’t have this.' By the end it was probably three tickets that accumulated to $500 dollars, maybe more," Freedman said. Freedman said he and his friends were on the boat when they were pulled over by deputies on April 6. That's when Freedman said one of the deputies made them an offer. Click here to see what happened next in a report from NBC 6’s Cristian Benavides in a story you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 4 - A Florida sheriff’s department released terrifying video of shark-infested waters off the state’s coast to remind swimmers of what could be lurking below.

The video, captured by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s aviation unit earlier this week, showed dozens of sharks swimming near the Anclote sandbar and island on the state's Gulf Coast. “A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it's important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above,” the department posted in a Facebook post as National Water Safety Month begins. The sharks seen swimming in the video are likely blacktip sharks, which are said to grow up to 6.5 feet in length. Wildlife officials say blacktip sharks typically move inshore during the spring and summer months, a time when the state’s residents and visitors usually enjoy more beach days.

No. 5 - For nearly 16 years, Linda Marshall has enjoyed living in her Deerfield Beach home. It’s a place full of memories with her late husband.

“At my age, we live on memories,” she said. It’s why Marshall wants to live there for the rest of her life. But Marshall told NBC 6 that her future there is uncertain because of rising property insurance premiums. This year, she is paying about $1,300 more for a policy with a higher deductible. She pays her annual insurance in installments. She didn’t have enough money to cover the first payment of the new, higher premium, and says that instead, she borrowed it. Click here to see how Marshall and others like her are dealing with this issue in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.

No. 6 - Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist and the Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Thursday night to even the Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece.

Aaron Ekblad, Anton Lundell and Mason Marchment also scored for Florida, the top overall seed in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots. Game three will be Saturday in Washington. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are on the road for Game 3 of their series with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Miami looks to take a 3-0 lead in the series while the Sixers will again be without star center Joel Embiid.