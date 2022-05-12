6 to Know: COVID-19 Continue to Rise in South Florida and Nationally

It’s Thursday, May 12th – and NBC 6 has your top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Police have made an arrest after cellphone video captured what appeared to be several boaters popping balloons and letting the trash fall into the water near a Coconut Grove marina on Tuesday.

The video posted by MMG Outboard Division, a group who says they "pride ourselves on protecting and spreading awareness on the beautiful waters we get to call home," was shot just after 4 p.m. at Bayshore Landing Marina. Two people onboard the boat are seen popping balloons and letting them fall into the water. Miami-Dade Police said Wednesday night that they arrested one person and handed out nine civil citations. They didn't specify who was arrested and what charges they face.

No. 2 - The pool of funds intended to compensate victims of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium will increase to more than $1 billion, attorneys Wednesday told the judge overseeing the resulting class action lawsuit.

Attorneys for the victims said all but one of the remaining defendants have settled the claims against them, and that company is expected to settle soon. That increases the total recovery pool to $997 million, said Harley Tropin, one of the lead plaintiffs’ attorneys. That number doesn't include the minimum $120 million guaranteed opening bid in an auction of the oceanfront lot, now set for May 24. Those who lost property will split $83 million of that, based on the size of their units. The rest of the funds, less some expenses, will go to the families of the 98 people who died in the June 24, 2021 collapse in Surfside.

No. 3 - Nationally and locally, there appears to be a mini COVID-19 surge occurring.

In the past two weeks across the country, cases are up 59%, and COVID deaths are up 41%. Here in South Florida, hospitalizations have risen. Not enough to send alarm bells ringing, but enough to make the chief medical officer of the Jackson Health System take notice. NBC 6 saw a steady stream of cars lining up for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations Wednesday at the Miami-Dade College North Campus site. According to a recent British government analysis, fully vaccinated people are 93% less likely to die from COVID compared to unvaccinated people.

No. 4 - Newly-released video shows a group of good Samaritans coming together to rescue a driver who suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel on a busy South Florida roadway.

The incident happened May 5 on Woolbright Road at Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach. Video released by Boynton Beach Police on Wednesday shows the woman's car slowly enter the busy intersection as she suffers from some sort of medical issue. The woman's co-worker saw her slumped over the steering wheel and ran into the intersection to try to render aid, police said. Several other motorists suddenly run up to help stop the slowly moving car as it nearly rolls into oncoming traffic. The good Samaritans were able to push the car to a nearby parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

No. 5 - On day three of Aspen Ideas: Climate, one of the first sessions included a conversation between NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Executive Director of the Aspen Institute's Sports and Society program, Tom Farrey.

Silver talked at length about how the NBA is getting in the game of sustainability and climate action. The NBA has signed on to halve emissions by 2030 and aim for net zero by 2040. So the commissioner was asked about how there going to go about that. The short answer is leading by example and leveraging the platform. Another example given included our white-hot Miami Heat, which are leading the way with food waste reduction. The conference comes to an end on Thursday.

No. 6 - Carter Verhaeghe was brought to the Florida Panthers for big postseason moments. Like this one.

Verhaeghe set a Panthers franchise playoff record with a five-point night — two goals, three assists — and the Comeback Cats pulled off another rally, this one obviously the most important of their season. Florida erased a 3-0 deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday night, taking a 3-2 lead in the teams' Eastern Conference first-round series. Game 6 is Friday in Washington. The Miami Heat are also on the road for Game 6 of their series with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, looking to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.