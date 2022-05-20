6 to Know: Father of Man Killed at Group Home Speaks Out About Disturbing Video

It’s Friday, May 20th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A day after Miami-Dade prosecutors released disturbing surveillance video of group home employees wrestling a patient to the ground, family members are speaking out about the man's death.

Family members identified the man as 36-year-old Edward Ware, who was living with autism. The incident, which happened in December at the Family Tree Concept Inc. group home on NE 138th Street in North Miami, was captured on video. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office released the video of three employees restraining Ware on Wednesday as they announced a new working group aimed at preventing elderly and vulnerable populations from being abused. Ware’s father, Edward Taylor, told NBC 6 that he was on the phone with his son at the time of the incident. Click here for what he said in a report from NBC 6’s Ryan Nelson

No. 2 - A Miami middle school teacher has been arrested after authorities said he carried on a "romantic pursuit" of a former student.

Sean David Loret de Mola, 37, a teacher at Glades Middle School, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of offenses against students by authority figures. According to an arrest report, Loret de Mola had been engaged in conversations with the former student on Instagram for the past year, but in the past couple months the conversations changed to him pursuing her "in a romantic manner." Loret de Mora then went to the victim's work to "court her," bringing her a card and candy and telling her how beautiful she is, the report said. He also "engaged in conversations over Instagram with a friend of the victim in hopes that the friend will help him facilitate his romantic pursuit of the victim," the report said.

No. 3 - Kids ages 5 to 11 should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, advisers to the U.S. government said Thursday.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention quickly adopted the panel’s recommendation, opening a third COVID-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids — just like what is already recommended for everybody 12 and older. The hope is that an extra shot will shore up protection for kids ages 5 to 11 as infections once again are on the rise. “Vaccination with a primary series among this age group has lagged behind other age groups leaving them vulnerable to serious illness,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a statement.

No. 4 - At just three months old, little Dylan Moskowitz relies on a special hypoallergenic baby formula to thrive. But when his mom opens up the cabinet to make his meals, she worries.

“Knowing this is a week’s worth, maybe a little more is heartbreaking, scary,” said Alexandra Moskowitz, as she looks at the four remaining cans on her shelf. Moskowitz feels the recent baby formula shortage is only getting worse. Her husband used to find at least one can of formula after visiting three or four stores, now sometimes he goes to twice that many and comes home empty handed. Doctors at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and pediatricians in Fort Lauderdale are reporting even their stock of sample formula they hand out to parents is running low. Moskowitz is turning to other mom’s on social media to share information about where to find Dylan’s food, a move pediatrician’s approve. Click here to find out what alternatives are being suggested in a report from NBC 6’s Marissa Bagg.

No. 6 - The scene Wednesday played out live for South Florida on NBC 6. From Chopper 6, viewers saw a dark car that police believe had been stolen racing on the highway, dodging drivers as they sped by.

And above in the Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter were Pilot Carl Spear and Tactical Flight Officer George Carbocci. Carbocci and Spear watched as the car went into Miami-Dade County and then came back into Broward — all the while staying in touch with deputies on the ground and supervisors in a communications center. The report of a stolen car is not enough for deputies on the ground to start following them. BSO rules only allow that when there’s something like a kidnapping, attempted murder, or murder and an ongoing danger to the public. Miami-Dade Police has a similar policy. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 6 - It was a rough night for both the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers in each Game 2 of their playoff series.

With a full squad in the lineup, the Boston Celtics made a major statement in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points and helped Boston to the 127-102 blowout win over the Heat inside the FTX Arena, tying the series at one win for each team. In the final seconds, Tampa Bay's Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds left in the third period to give the Lightning a 2-1 victory Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference second round matchup with the Florida Panthers. The Lightning now take a 2-0 series lead into Game 3 and 4 at home, which will be played Sunday and Monday.