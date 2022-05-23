6 to Know: South Floridians Sentenced in Massive Baby Formula Fraud Scheme

It’s Monday, May 23rd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The Florida Department of Health in Broward County announced one presumptive case of monkeypox in Broward County on Sunday.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus, part of the same family as smallpox, though typically less severe. DOH-Broward and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the case, which officials say is related to international travel. The patient remains isolated as DOH-Broward conducts epidemiological investigations to notify possible exposures and offers potential post-exposure prophylaxis. Over the last week, clusters of monkeypox cases have been reported globally. On Friday, the CDC issued a health advisory regarding recent cases in the United States.

No. 2 - A federal district judge in Miami has sentenced three South Florida residents to 220 months in prison for orchestrating an elaborate fraud scheme involving baby formula.

A jury found Johnny Grobman, 48, Raoul Doekhie, 53, and Sherida Nabi, 57, guilty of cheating U.S. manufacturers of infant formula, eye-care products, and other FDA-regulated items out of more than $100 million. Between 2013 and 2018, Grobman, Doekhie and Sherida secured deep price discounts for infant formula and other items by lying to the U.S. manufacturers of the products. Doekhie and Nabi — a married couple — told the manufacturers that they were purchasing the products to ship overseas to Suriname, often in connection with alleged government procurement contracts they held in Suriname.

No. 3 - Florida lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol on Monday to begin a special legislative session to address problems in the state’s property insurance market ahead of the impending hurricane season.

The property insurance crisis is a persistent and multifaceted one, especially in South Florida — a region vulnerable to hurricane damage. According to the Insurance Information Institute, property insurance premiums in Florida are expected to jump 30-40% on average in 2022, with many likely seeing renewal increases well over 50%. With hurricane season around the corner, which experts expect to bring "above-normal activity," there is added urgency to pass legislation.

No. 4 - After the latest deadly crash involving cyclists on the Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami-Dade County began the process of trying to make roadways safer for those on two wheels as well as four wheels.

Barriers were in the process of being placed along sections of the roadway, a decision made earlier last week and announced by county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The measures came after Yaudys Vera, 48, and Ogniana Reyes, 46, were killed after they were struck by a Jeep just before 5 p.m. May 15th. Witnesses said a number of people rushed to try to help, but the cyclists' injuries were too severe.

No. 5 - Many of us are feeling the sting of inflation at the grocery store as prices go up.

But there is one section of the grocery store where you may be feeling the pinch more. In April, the Consumer Price Index showed meat, poultry, fish, and eggs prices are up 14% from last year. The same category is up 24% since 2019. Analysts say pinpointing why prices are so high in this category isn’t easy. In the meantime, you may need to change your shopping habits to help cut down on your grocery bill. When you grocery shop, do you have your meals planned out? If not, it's a good idea to do it. Click here to find out why in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 6 - Andrei Vasilevskiy is a not-so-secret key ingredient in the Tampa Bay Lightning's recipe for success in the playoffs.

The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy recipient won his fifth straight postseason game Sunday, stopping 34 of 35 shots to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 and move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final. Game 4 is Monday in Tampa. Also on Monday is Game 4 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, after Miami held on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead in the series.