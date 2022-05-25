6 to Know: Texas Shooting Brings Back Painful Memories for Parkland Parents

It’s Wednesday, May 25th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - At least 19 children and two teachers are dead after a high school student opened fire inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday morning in what's become the state's deadliest school shooting in history.

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth first confirmed the identities of two of the 21 victims Wednesday night as fourth-grader Uziyah Garcia and Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher believed to be in her early 40s. The shooter was shot and killed by police officers, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, who also said the shooter carried a handgun and possibly a rifle. Some students have begun to be identified by relatives, though the ages of all victims were not immediately available. Robb Elementary School serves students in the second, third and fourth grade, according to local police.

No. 2 - On a day when at least 19 children were murdered at a school in Uvalde, Texas, NBC 6 heard from the ones who experienced a similar tragedy just over four years ago in Parkland.

Max Schachter's son Alex was among the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 when the now-convicted gunman opened fire, injuring 17 others as well. "The worst thing that’s ever happened to me in my life is losing my little boy," Schachter. "Sending your kid to school and having them never come home again? It doesn’t compare to anything." As these South Florida families grieve with those hundreds of miles away in Texas, they also opened up about the death penalty trial of the Parkland shooter, which has been repeatedly delayed.

No. 3 - Home security video outside of a Hialeah home captured an argument gone too far.

The incident happened Monday evening and began when the suspect and victim argued over money issues, according to Hialeah Police. In the video, a man is heard slapping a woman on camera, then he’s seen grabbing her by the hair. Another camera shows the man forcing the woman onto the ground, dragging her, then shoving her in the driver’s seat before taking off with the victim against her will. The attack and abduction started in the street and happened to end up in the driveway of Monica Perez, the vice president of the Hialeah City Council. Frank Guanche, 24, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated stalking, false imprisonment and battery. He appeared in bond court Tuesday, where a judge denied him bond.

No. 4 - A landmark study might upend decades of conventional wisdom regarding children who have ADHD and the medications used to treat them.

Researchers at Florida International University's Center for Children and Families concluded that regardless of whether they were on medication or not, children learned the same amount of material in a classroom setting. In other words, medication alone did not help kids learn or earn better grades. Dr. William Pelham, the lead study author and director of Center for Children and Families, designed a study, which took years to complete, comparing kids with ADHD on medication to classmates who were on placebos. Click here to see what his study found in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 5 - The Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market is closing, but tenants say they need more time to move merchandise out.

The property owners say that anything left after June 20 will be thrown out. The flea market is an institution in South Florida and many of the tenants have been there for decades. They told NBC 6 that they need months, not weeks to move out. The commercial flea market song is notorious, but tenants are not singing a happy tune after receiving letters to get out by June 20 ahead of the June 30 closing. NBC 6 obtained a letter sent from management on Friday telling tenants that the flea market is closing following the sale of the property.

No. 6 - The Miami Heat are back in action Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Boston won Game 4 convincingly on Monday, evening the series at two wins each. The Heat were without guard Tyler Herro, who missed the game with a groin injury, and got a combined 15 points from forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo. The winner of Wednesday’s game will take a 3-2 series lead into Friday’s Game 6.