6 to Know: Family Pleads for Answers Years After Doral Mom, Daughter Disappear

It’s Tuesday, May 31st - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Travelers who came to South Florida for the Memorial Day weekend are finding that it may take longer to get back home due to flights being canceled.

As of Monday night, 240 flights had been canceled and 168 were delayed at Miami International Airport. A total of five flights were canceled and close to 140 were delayed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Airport officials said a combination of factors, including bad weather and airline operational decisions, led to delays and cancellations.

No. 2 - Family members are still searching for answers six years after a South Florida mother and her young daughter vanished without a trace.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Liliana Moreno and her daughter Daniela were last seen on May 30, 2016, in or near the Home Depot on Okeechobee Road in Hialeah. At the time of their disappearance, Liliana was 41 years old and Daniella was 8 years old. They haven't been heard from since. Following their disappearance, detectives searched their home in Doral and found a number of personal belongings and unfinished meal preparations, indicating that Liliana planned to return. Law enforcement has not ruled out foul play. Following the disappearance, investigators have pointed to Gustavo Castaño, Liliana's ex and Daniela's father, as a person of interest.

No. 3 - It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.

The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death on Tuesday before the gunman himself was killed. Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at the town's other funeral home. Over the next two-and-a-half traumatic weeks, people in the southwestern Texas town will say goodbye to the children and their teachers, one heart-wrenching visitation, funeral and burial after another.

No. 4 - Deputies in two Florida counties are investigating separate alleged school shooting threats involving a teenager and a 10-year-old student.

Corey Anderson, 18 was arrested Sunday after posting images on social media showing him with several weapons, including a rifle, and a caption that read “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff's deputies determined the weapons were airsoft and did not contain actual bullets, but still called the post "unacceptable." On Saturday, a 10-year-old student from a Lee County school sent a text message threatening to shoot an elementary school, officials said. The 10-year-old was interviewed and arrested on a charge of making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

No. 5 - Almost a week after two shipments of specialized baby formula landed in the U.S. from Europe as part of President Joe Biden’s Operation Fly Formula program, families are still struggling to find the formula they need on store shelves.

Although some in South Florida are starting to post pictures of stores with nearly stocked shelves of precious infant food. The nationwide crisis started after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shut down a manufacturing plant in Michigan due to contamination issues, and Abbott Nutrition initiated a massive recall. Pediatricians hope this will lead to major changes in the industry to prevent a future formula shortage. Dr. Mona Amin, a pediatrician with Pediatric Associates in Fort Lauderdale, says as a country, we need to have a larger conversation about how to better support parents and mothers post-partum. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Marissa Bagg.

No. 6 - A Florida golfer had a hard time making par thanks to a ball-snatching alligator.

Mike Harb said he was golfing at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach Sunday when one of the people in his group put the ball on the green. But that's when the gator decided it wanted the ball and popped it into its mouth in a video shot by Harb. "Chase him closer to the hole that way your ball, have him just drop it in the hole," one man can be heard saying in the video as the gator walks away.