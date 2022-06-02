6 to Know: Family Claims Teacher Didn't Respond When Student Burned Hands

It’s Thursday, June 2 - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - One day after the start of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters are already preparing for the first system that could make landfall in Florida as early as Friday.

The National Hurricane Center reported an area of low pressure could develop near the Yucatan Peninsula partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha. Energy from the remnants of Agatha will continue to slide northeast toward the Gulf of Mexico and there is now a 80% chance that a tropical depression will form somewhere between the Yucatan and the southern half of Florida. If it develops into a tropical storm, which forecasters said is possible, it would be named Alex. At this time, it looks like more a rain impact than a wind impact, but that rain could be very heavy on Friday and Saturday.

No. 2 - New details have been released after a woman was killed and two young children were injured when a sudden storm prompted a boat captain to cut loose their parasail, which then dragged them across the ocean and slammed them into a bridge in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

A nearby boater saw them hit the water and rushed to rescue them, pulling the victims into his boat and taking them to waiting paramedics, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release sent Tuesday night. The 33-year-old woman from Schaumburg, Illinois, had already died by the time they arrived at the nearby Sunset Grill Marina, authorities said. She was identified as Supraja Alaparthi. Alaparthi's 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew were taken to hospitals for treatment.

No. 3 - A South Florida family is livid over what they say a teacher did that led to their first grader’s hands looking blistered.

The family alleges the public school teacher had the child crawling on the pavement in the scorching Florida heat a few days ago and ignored his call for help when he was in pain. “My teacher told me to walk like a bear crawl because it was like a relay race," said the 7-year-old first-grader, whose mother wanted to conceal his identity. On Wednesday, the mother's son wasn’t bashful in exclusively telling NBC 6 what he says happened at his South Florida school. The child said the teacher directed him and other students to do bear crawls on the hot pavement outside. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 4 - The FBI in Miami is warning parents about an increase in “sextortion” incidents involving children and teens.

“Typically, in the past we’ve received maybe one ‘sextortion’ complaint a month, now it’s a couple a week,” said Supervisory Special Agent, Christina Bedford from the FBI office in Miami. The FBI said in most cases, the criminal poses as a child and reaches out to kids through social media or gaming apps, pretending to be romantically interested. They eventually trick them into sharing explicit photos or videos of themselves. Then, they use those images as leverage to get money. The FBI said in Florida, we are on track to double the number of reported ‘sextortion’ cases from last year. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Heather Walker.

No. 5 - It’s an unspeakable problem. No one is comfortable talking about child sexual abuse, and that in itself is another problem.

Kathy Andersen is trying to get people talking about the issue with an ad campaign which started running Wednesday on the Metrorail digital message boards. The ads are provocative by design. They show children with phrases such as, “Mommy, daddy touches me.” For Andersen, the campaign is personal. Click here for her story and why it led her to help in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 6 - South Florida’s hot housing market means more tax dollars will be flowing into cities and counties in the area, even if tax rates stay the same.

“Significant amounts of revenue are coming in,” said Marty Kiar, Broward County's property appraiser. The 2022 estimate of the taxable values of properties in Broward County show an increase of about 10% this year. In Miami-Dade County, taxable values jumped 10.2% from last year. Those who will probably feel the biggest impact on their tax bill are people who recently purchased a new home. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.