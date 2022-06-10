6 to Know: Survivor Recalls Moments After Plane Crash on Haulover Inlet Bridge

It’s Friday, June 10th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A baby was reunited with its mother after Sweetwater Police say a car was stolen while the child was still inside.

The car was stolen in front of Adela's Coin Laundry at 11050 West Flagler Street, Sweetwater Police said. A witness said she saw the mother pull up to the laundromat to pick up clothing and left the child in a car. As she went inside, a woman got into the car and drove off with the baby inside. The 9-month-old baby was found about a mile and a half away at Long Gong Chinese restaurant, unharmed, police said. A witness inside the restaurant said a woman came by with the baby, said she'd be right back, but never returned. The car is still missing, and the suspect is at large.

No. 2 - Aida Kazakova can’t get the image of a burning plane out of her mind.

“When I get at the steering wheel, when I get in the car, I think about it,” Kazakova said. “When I drive, I’m terrified.” It’s been nearly one month since a small plane crashed onto the Haulover Inlet Bridge, hitting one car and then crashing head first into Aida’s SUV before bursting into flames. Her two sons, six-year-old Amir and two-year-old Temir, were in the backseat. On May 14, Kazakova and her sons were headed to Bay Harbor Islands for a day trip. She says right after getting on the bridge, she saw the plane headed straight toward her. Click here for her emotional words in a report from NBC 6’s Kim Wynne you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 3 - The House committee investigating the riot that swept over the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, began presenting a case Thursday that President Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 presidential election but continued to falsely claim that it had been stolen from him while he worked to change the results.

The committee is making the argument that Trump was at the center of a “coordinated, multistep effort to overturn the results" of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden. The committee offered never-before-seen video and eyewitness accounts to show that supporters of Donald Trump, among them the far-right group Proud Boys, were in Washington, D.C., to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Joe Biden.

No. 4 - The May 2021 mass shooting outside a northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall took three lives, injured 20 – some of them severely – and put law enforcement on high alert for what could have become a bloody gang war over the rest of 2021.

But, based on interviews both inside and outside law enforcement and a review of crime statistics, the NBC 6 Investigators found that apparently did not happen. What did happen, our investigation found, has cost lives, caused suffering, changed policing and altered the career paths of two veterans of the Miami-Dade Police Homicide Bureau. Click here for a report from NBC 6 investigator Tony Pipitone.

No. 5 - As summer kicks off, tourists, locals, and all in between will rush to enjoy the South Florida oceans and waterways by boat, but Coast Guard officials warn that this may not always be as simple as it seems.

In recent years, there has been a spree of illegal charter busts in Miami Beach and surrounding areas, an occurrence that is not expected to slow anytime soon, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials in Miami. Many charters illegally operate with no permits or proper licensing, no valid completion of safety training or drug and alcohol testing, and no certificate of verified inspection. To protect against trouble with the law and ensure personal safety, the Coast Guard is encouraging charter goers to take precautions before taking to the seas. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Cristian Benavides.

No. 6 - When a school year ends, assessments are done to determine successes and shortcomings.

For Broward County Public Schools, the 2021-2022 school year was marked by students getting reacquainted with classrooms, many of them having fallen behind academically, and the district had to deal with a shortage of teachers caused by early retirements during the pandemic. The school year was also successful in getting the district over the pandemic hump and on the way back to normal. The superintendent called the year “challenging.” Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.