6 to Know: Rapper SpotemGottem Arrested in Miami for 2nd Time in Last Year

It’s Tuesday, June 28th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A man accused of pulling off multiple burglaries at luxury South Florida condo buildings including one that involved stolen goods worth more than $1 million was behind bars Monday.

Harold Wilbourn, 32, was arrested by Sunny Isles Police in May for allegedly entering the Ritz-Carlton Residences and stealing several high-end watches and cash totaling more than $100,000. Officials said that arrest helped lead to his arrest Monday for a similar theft of valuables totaling more than $1 million at the Continuum on South Beach, and another theft inside the Eighty Seven Park condo building. Wilbourn used a similar strategy each time, following residents into the building and using the service elevator to get into units, police said.

No. 2 - For the second time in less than a year, rapper SpotemGottem found himself in a Miami-Dade jail after being arrested this past weekend.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Miami Police arrested the 20-year-old Jacksonville native, whose real name is Nehemiah Harden, on charges that included reckless operation of a boat, fleeing police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault. According to an arrest report, police patrolling the area near Miami Marine Stadium tried to pull over the rapper while he was speeding on a jet ski. Police said Harden sped away after police turned their lights and sirens on. Police were eventually able to stop him and he was placed under arrest. The latest arrest comes after Harden was taken into custody on July 16, 2021 by U.S. Marshals while inside an Aventura hotel room on charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and accessory after the fact to a felony.

No. 3 - A Broward man is facing charges after a woman's social media post about being kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend quickly got the attention of law enforcement.

Albert Myers, 63, was arrested in North Lauderdale Saturday on false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-domestic violence charges, Broward jail records showed. Coral Springs Police had shared on Facebook a photo of the woman's post with the headline "Please help I've been kidnapped by my ex." The post included a photo of a man on a computer, and mentioned Myers by name and the address where she was being held.

No. 4 - The House Jan. 6 panel is calling a surprise hearing this week to present evidence it says it recently obtained, raising expectations of new bombshells in the sweeping investigation into the Capitol insurrection.

The hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess. Lawmakers on the panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July. The subject of the hearings is so far unclear. A spokesman for the panel declined to comment on its substance. The committee’s investigation has been ongoing during the hearings that started three weeks ago, and the nine-member panel has continued to probe the attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

No. 5 - More women are being diagnosed with uterine cancer across the United States, particularly women of color, studies show.

Recent studies in JAMA Oncology show it’s not only more likely to impact Black women but also more likely to be deadly. It’s something University of Miami doctors are researching too. “I have had to have pelvic exams every three months and I’ve been doing good,” said Doris Manley. Manley is on the other side of what’s been a harrowing journey with type 2 uterine cancer. Manley was diagnosed with cancer in her uterus in 2015 at the age of 59. It's also known as endometrial cancer. There are two kinds, type 1 low grade, and type 2 is the high-grade, aggressive tumor. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muniz.

No. 6 - A bulldog who was found alone on the sidewalk suffering from heat exhaustion was nursed back to health and taken to a new home by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Paramedics received a call Sunday afternoon after someone found the dog, Bruce, laying on the sidewalk, barely breathing. Bruce's owner, who recently became homeless, is no longer able to take care of him because dogs aren't allowed in shelters, fire rescue officials said. Crews from Station 2 were able to take in Bruce and cool him down — and he was almost back to normal by the end of the day. On Monday morning, crews drove Bruce up to his new home at an English bulldog rescue in St. Lucie.