6 to Know: Breakdown of New Laws Going Into Effect in Florida

It’s Friday, July 1st - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A suspect was airlifted to the hospital after he was shot by a Hialeah Police officer in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday after an armed carjacking and pursuit, officials said.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 127th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue. Footage showed the suspect being taken on a stretcher from the back of an ambulance and put on a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter. The suspect was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where his condition was unknown. Officials said two other suspects who fled on foot were detained. Police haven't released the identities of any of the suspects involved.

No. 2 - A day before the state was set to implement a law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, a Florida judge said he will temporarily block it.

Judge John C. Cooper made the oral ruling from the bench Thursday, and said he would soon sign the temporary injunction. Cooper said Florida’s ban was “unconstitutional in that it violates the privacy provision of the Florida Constitution.” Planned Parenthood and other health centers had been seeking a temporary emergency injunction to stop the law approved this year by Florida’s GOP-controlled legislature and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. It had been set to go into effect Friday. Cooper began hearing arguments in the case days after the U.S. Supreme Court ended federal protections for abortion by overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

No. 3 - Laws regarding school safety, abortion, child welfare and driving regulations will see extensive changes in Florida in just a matter of days.

The new 149 laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will go into effect starting July 1. Some of the new laws include restricting how loud music can be coming from your car and the infamous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill regarding instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in public schools. To better understand the impacts of the legislation and the ways they may impact your state in the near future, click here to read more about the most notable laws.

No. 4 - Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court.

The 51-year-old Jackson is the court’s 116th justice and she took the place Thursday of the justice she once worked for. Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement took effect at noon. Moments later, joined by her family, Jackson recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by Chief Justice John Roberts. Jackson, who was raised in Miami and has been a federal judge since 2013, is joining three other women, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett — the first time four women will serve together on the nine-member court.

No. 5 - Millions of Americans will be traveling this 4th of July weekend, and whether it’s in the skies or on the roads, Miami International Airport officials said they’re seeing thousands more passengers passing through this year so they expect a busy few days.

Miami International Airport officials said they’re expecting upwards of 700,000 people to come through between Thursday and Monday. They said they’re averaging 145,000 passengers per day. That’s compared to 125,000 travelers per day during July 4th weekend in 2021. They’re calling this record-breaking travel growth and they’re advising people to plan ahead. With the heavy traffic throughout airports, comes flight issues. Major airlines have been dealing with staffing shortages, cancellations and weather delays. With that, things could get tricky. But, some travelers who are desperate to have a good time, say the risk is worth the reward.

No. 6 - For Aiden Register, paying more for just about everything these days is starting to take its toll.

“It’s starting to get uncomfortably high,” they said. Register has noticed some businesses are starting to pass along some of those increases to customers by charging extra fees. “I would rather they don’t but I guess it’s not really their fault,” they said. “They’re just trying to get acclimated with what’s happening.” According to Lightspeed, a commerce platform for 6,000 hospitality, retail and golf businesses, the number of their merchants nationwide charging service fees has jumped 36.4% over the year and the amount of those fees is also on the rise. The company told NBC 6 they’re seeing most of these fees at upscale and fine dining restaurants. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.