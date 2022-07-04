6 to Know: What's Open and Closed on July 4th in South Florida

It’s Monday, July 4th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Across Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, various cities will be holding events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on what will be America's 246th birthday.

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will hold a town parade with family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive. Miami Beach will hold its Fire on the Fourth Festival starting at noon at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue. Miami-Dade County Parks will hold a fireworks celebration starting at 4 p.m. at Tropical Park. Other cities, including Davie and Miami Gardens, will also hold events. Click here for a complete list.

No. 2 - Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, falls on a Monday this year.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you forgot some last-minute items, we have you covered on what places are open and closed across South Florida. Click here for a complete list from NBC6.com’s Kevin Boulandier.

No. 3 - A group of musicians have started a petition calling on Miami Beach commissioners to change street performance laws.

On Sundays around sunset many people gather at South Pointe Park to mingle, do yoga, and play music. "South Pointe has become this amazing community for people to gather from about 6:00 p.m. to sunset. There are people enjoying life. People doing yoga, stretching, some salsa dancing," said musician Michael Cantalupo. On June 12th, Miami Beach Police put musician Jackson Strong in handcuffs, sparking a broader conversation about city ordinances and street performers. Strong tells NBC 6 he was not arrested but fined $150 for performing without a permit. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Laura Rodriguez.

No. 4 - A Fort Lauderdale man woke up to find his garage door vandalized with hate symbols on Sunday morning.

The homeowner says his neighbors witnessed the incident, which occurred on Northeast 59th Street and 18th Terrace at approximately 11:41 p.m. on Saturday. The symbols were painted over an "I stand with Ukraine" flag, which the man says he was so proud to have. “I was so disappointed," the man said. "I’ve felt so good about Fort Lauderdale so long...because this stood there and I felt proud about it, and then for someone to deface it, just like that.” The homeowner says the support from his neighbors is keeping him optimistic. The man says he plans to leave the vandalism up for a few weeks.

No. 5 - At least one person has died and nearly two dozen others have been hospitalized by a new listeria outbreak, health officials said Thursday, as they investigate the source of the contamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that cases have been reported in 10 states. Colorado, Minnesota, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Kansas, Illinois and Georgia have all reported one case each, while New York and Massachusetts have both received two reports. Florida, meanwhile, has reported the vast majority of the cases, with 12. The CDC said it has not identified a food that might be spreading the deadly bacteria, but the majority of people who have fallen ill live in or traveled to Florida about a month before they got sick. One person in Illinois died after contracting the disease, according to the CDC, and five of the cases were reported in pregnant women, with one of whom lost the fetus.

No. 6 - After the overturning of Roe v. Wade ended the constitutional right to an abortion, many have offered an unconventional solution to temporarily preventing pregnancy: vasectomies.

While the idea has jumped off of the web and into urologists' offices across the nation, one South Florida doctor discourages young men from rushing to receive a vasectomy if they still hope to have children in the future. Following the Supreme Court decision, social media experienced an influx of outspoken abortion rights advocates who have suggested that men get vasectomies as a form of contraception. Click here for more in a report from NBC6.com’s Sophia Pargas.