6 to Know: Employees Grow Concerned After Hialeah Pregnancy Clinic Vandalized

It’s Wednesday, July 6th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A woman is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with last month's fatal shooting of her 15-year-old stepson in Pembroke Pines.

Francy Marcos, 24, is facing a charge of manslaughter with a firearm in the June 11 shooting, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Tuesday. The shooting happened at a home inside the Coconut Reef community at 180th Avenue and Southwest 12th Street. Officials said the woman was handling a firearm inside of the home when it was unintentionally discharged, fatally shooting the boy. After the shooting police said the shooting appeared accidental and involved family members. A soccer coach identified the boy as 15-year-old Achilles Lopez, who was a member of the Miramar United Elite FC.

No. 2 - A 21-year-old arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade has been charged with murder, authorities announced Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The alleged gunman faces seven counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting that left seven people dead and dozens of others injured. Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart says that the suspect in the shooting will face additional charges in the coming days, but says that his office will seek a mandatory life sentence. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III had legally purchased a high-powered rifle before he climbed a fire escape at a business along the suburban Chicago parade route and fired more than 70 times from the rooftop.

No. 3 - Shortly after a Florida judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a new 15-week abortion ban just days after it took effect, the state has appealed his decision.

Judge John C. Cooper issued the order Tuesday morning, an expected move following an oral ruling last week in which he said the law violated the state constitution. Less than an hour later, the state appealed Cooper's decision, automatically putting the law back into effect. The case was brought by reproductive health providers who argue that the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure. The law had gone into effect Friday before being blocked. Cooper said Florida’s ban was “unconstitutional in that it violates the privacy provision of the Florida Constitution."

No. 4 - A women’s anti-abortion pregnancy clinic in the city of Hialeah was found vandalized with spray paint early Sunday morning

The Pregnancy Help Medical Clinic on W. 49th Street was found with the words "If abortions aren't safe the[n] neither are you" spray-painted on the building on Tuesday. Another message on the building said "Our rage will not stop." The graffiti also included the anarchy symbol, and appeared to be attributed to the group "Jane’s Revenge." Avila says they just recently got surveillance cameras after getting threatening phone calls from a number with no caller I.D.

No. 5 - A social media video shows a 13-year-old girl being arrested by Lakeland police after she used a megaphone during a pro-abortion rights protest.

The protest, held at Munn Park in Lakeland on July 4, was described by the child's mother and attorney as "peaceful." "We had people share their stories about how overturning Roe v. Wade affected them and how they feel that the decision is wrong," said the girl's mother, Lauren Johnson, in a viral TikTok video. "They were standing up and using microphones." According to Johnson, the officers became frustrated with the use of microphones and megaphones and turned their attention to the young girl who was at the forefront of the rally. The child, seen draped in an LGBTQ Pride flag as two officers escorted her out of the protest, is being charged with a second-degree misdemeanor for a noise ordinance violation.

No. 6 - Even an infrequent visitor to Miami International Airport knows the reliability of elevators, escalators and moving walkways there can be hit or miss -- often miss.

Now a dispute over which company should maintain and modernize that equipment has escalated to a court fight, with one company accusing the county mayor’s office of orchestrating a secret backroom deal for political purposes. Miami-Dade County says the replacement of one contractor with another was to make things run more smoothly and safer. But the company terminated by the county, Oracle Elevator, says it was all about the county mayor returning a favor to one of many labor unions that have supported her. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 investigator Tony Pipitone.